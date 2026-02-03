Super Bowl 2026: Time, channel, halftime show, how to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks livestream

If the Super Bowl 60 matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks gives off a familiar vibe, it…

If the Super Bowl 60 matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks gives off a familiar vibe, it is completely understandable.

That’s because it’s a rematch of one of the most memorable Super Bowls in recent history: In 2015, the Patriots secured a 28-24 victory over the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute.

Many Seattle fans are still incredulous that Marshawn Lynch didn’t get the ball on a handoff at the 1.

This year’s Patriots-Seahawks matchup features a new cast of characters on both sides. New England is seeking its NFL-record seventh Super Bowl victory and is led by young quarterback Drake Maye, coach Mike Vrabel and a stifling defense.

The Seahawks have veteran Sam Darnold under center, coach Mike Macdonald on the sideline and also boast one of the league’s best defenses. Seattle is trying to win its second Lombardi Trophy.

Here are a few more things to know about the Super Bowl:

How do I watch the Super Bowl?

The game will be aired on NBC and Telemundo. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play announcer with Cris Collinsworth as the analyst. Melissa Stark, Kaylee Hartung and rules analyst Terry McAulay are also part of the broadcast team.

What time is the Super Bowl?

It will start at roughly 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Which team is the Super Bowl favorite?

The Seahawks are a 4 1/2 point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

What are the streaming options for the Super Bowl?

Some of the streaming options include Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, NFL+ and DirecTV.

What’s the recent Super Bowl news?

Unheralded players who could make a big impact in the Super Bowl

Don’t tune into the Super Bowl hoping for a break from politics

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams thrilled to be cancer-free, with team for Super Bowl

Drake Maye’s shoulder injury improves ahead of Super Bowl showdown

Seahawks’ Klint Kubiak focused on Super Bowl, not Raiders job

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Bad Bunny will bring his Latin trap and reggaeton swagger to the NFL’s biggest stage: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in Northern California.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl pregame show will open with a trio of standout performers: Charlie Puth will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will take on “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

