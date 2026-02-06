Patriots will win their 7th Super Bowl because of Mike Vrabel’s leadership and an underrated offense

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As the New England Patriots continued to rack up wins late in the regular season,…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As the New England Patriots continued to rack up wins late in the regular season, coach Mike Vrabel shied away from mentioning the idea of a Super Bowl run when he spoke to his team after games.

But there were hints of where he felt this team could go.

“We’ve got to keep going because they keep getting bigger and bigger. They get bigger and bigger,” he reminded them after wins late in the season.

Now, those words have manifested themselves into a chance for Vrabel to lead his first Patriots team to the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

While the players have certainly been the engine — a fact the coach has pointed out on virtually every occasion he’s asked about the team’s success — Vrabel’s leadership can’t be discounted.

And after moderate expectations for this group coming off New England’s back-to-back 4-13 finishes over the past two seasons, the Patriots suddenly have an opportunity to become the sixth team to win a Super Bowl after finishing with a losing record the previous season.

Vrabel has also instilled a sense of urgency into a team that entered the postseason with only 18 players who’d even appeared in a playoff game.

“We’re all just locked in because we know what’s at stake,” cornerback Carlton Davis III said. “We know we don’t get too many chances at this. Making a playoff run just being able to advance in the playoffs and get to this point. We’re just giving it our all. … It’s paying off right now.”

Patriots offense

It begins with quarterback Drake Maye, who in just his second season finished second in MVP voting after posting a league-best 72% completion percentage, to go along with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

He is the fourth quarterback since 2000 to win each of his first three career playoff starts, joining Tom Brady (won first 10), Joe Burrow (three) and Jake Delhomme (three). Maye is also the first quarterback in history to win three games against top five defenses in a single playoffs — the Chargers (No. 5), Texans (No. 1) and Broncos (No. 2).

But it’s the trust he’s built among his offensive teammates that stands out.

“His maturation process is second to none,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “One of the best I’ve ever seen from a quarterback position. He’s still super young, which is crazy. He’s had a lot of success, but as I have grown closer to him, I’m a huge fan of him. He’s like a mini inspiration. To be that young, be that mature and be able to play at a high level is something that I always wanted when I was a young player. I’m just happy to be a part of this thing.”

But it’s more than that. Maye is supported by a capable group of wide receivers, led by Diggs, who posted his seventh 1,000-yard season coming off knee surgery.

The group also features big-play threats like Kayshon Boutte and playmakers like DeMario Douglas. That combined with the production from running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (four TD runs of 50 or more yards), gives the Patriots the kind of threats that will challenge the Seahawks.

Patriots defense

Things could have gone south for his unit after defensive coordinator Terrell Williams took a leave of absence following a cancer diagnosis just before the start of the season.

Instead, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has stepped into the de factor coordinator role and thrived.

The Patriots were top 10 in total defense, rush defense, pass defense and points allowed. New England’s defense has allowed just two touchdowns this postseason.

“I feel like we’ve always had this under our sleeves,” cornerback Carlton Davis III said. “It’s just coming out now. Everybody’s healthy. And we’re playing for our season. We’re just putting it together. We’re just trying to be the best defense on the field every game and that’s what’s been happening. It’s not some secret to our success. It’s us being ourselves and us playing for one another.”

Davis and fellow cornerback Christian Gonzalez have also played lights out during the playoffs. Davis has allowed no touchdowns and just eight completions (7.5 yards per) the 16 times he’s been targeted this postseason. Gonzalez is allowing completions on only 40.7% of the passes thrown his way (11 of 27) and only 11.6 yards per completion with no touchdowns.

Special teams

Look no further than punt returner Marcus Jones. He had punt returns of 94 and 87 yards this season, giving the Patriots another way to score at any moment.

Rookie kicker Anthony Borregales has been mostly unflappable, connecting on 27 of his 32 field goal attempts, including all four of 50-plus yards .

