Patriots QB Drake Maye has no plans for surgery on his throwing shoulder this offseason

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said he doesn’t plan to have any surgical procedures on his throwing shoulder this offseason, after receiving a pain-relieving injection before their Super Bowl loss.

“Just get some time off. Time’s the best healer. Definitely just need time off,” Maye said Tuesday. “Nothing that needs anything to be done. Just some time away and time to get some rest and time away from football.”

The Patriots returned to the team facility to have meetings with the coaching staff and pack up their lockers before heading out for the offseason.

Despite the long playoff run, Maye said he doesn’t think he put any extra stress on this arm this season.

“I think it’s a case of having one hit in the AFC championship game that was just kind of unfortunate,” Maye said. “Unfortunate timing, the two weeks (before the Super Bowl) was great to have off to have a chance to be out there for my guys. You can’t blame things on injuries. Things happen like this all the time in the league. … You can’t (blame) it on one little thing, the shoulder. … I was feeling like I was able to make throws in the game and was myself.”

Maye threw two touchdown passes but was sacked six times, had two interceptions and lost a fumble that Seattle turned into another touchdown in New England’s 29-13 loss.

Campbell tore ligament in knee late in season

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell revealed Tuesday that a torn ligament in his knee sent him to injured reserve for four games late in the regular season.

Campbell had a disastrous performance in the the Super Bowl, giving up a pair of sacks on Maye as the Seahawks sent several blitzes to his side of the line. According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed 14 pressures, the most allowed by any NFL player in a game this season.

“It obviously wasn’t 100%,” Campbell told reporters. “I mean, I don’t think when you tear a ligament in your knee, it’s not going to be how it was before, but I was healthy enough to go. I’m not going to say that it held me back, but it wasn’t the same as it was before, obviously.”

Campbell was carted off the field in the second half of the Patriots’ 26-20 win at Cincinnati in Week 12. That ended the 2025 fourth overall draft pick’s string of 12 straight starts as Maye’s blindside protector. But he started the season finale and all four playoff games.

He said he understands the criticism he received for his Super Bowl performance.

“It comes with the job when you don’t perform,” Campbell said. “Obviously, I was picked high, paid a lot, so people expect a certain thing, and I expect more myself,” he said. “So, whenever I don’t perform … obviously it sucks, but it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me.”

Vrabel said he’s confident Campbell will grow from this season and doesn’t plan to move him to another position.

“He’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger,” Vrabel said. “We aren’t moving Will to guard, center, tight end or anywhere else.”

Maye, who has developed a close friendship with Campbell off the field, said he believes his future is bright.

“The expectations of a first-round pick, I think he’s dealt with so much this year,” Maye said. “It’s going to be great for him in the future. He’s going to be a great player in this league, he already is a great player in this league. … I love Will. I look forward to playing with him for a long time.”

