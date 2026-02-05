Panel of voters for AP NFL Awards

Emmanuel Acho, Speakeasy Show
Greg Auman, Fox Sports
Judy Battista – NFL Network
Jarrett Bell, USA Today
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Kyle Brandt – NFL Network
Albert Breer – MMQB
Tedy Bruschi, ESPN
Vic Carucci, WGRZ radio
Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Nate Davis, USA Today
Tony Digiulio, Pat McAfee Show
Tyler Dragon – USA Today
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Ryan Dunleavy – New York Post
Rich Eisen – NFL Network
Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
Doug Farrar, Athlon Sports
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Rich Gannon, SiriusXM
Mike Garafolo – NFL Network
Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Lindsay Jones, The Ringer
Ira Kaufman, Hall of Fame Selector
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Aditi Kinkhabwala, CBS
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Diante Lee, The Ringer
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Sam Monson, 33rd Team
Bruce Murray, SiriusXM
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Dan Pompei, The Athletic
Pete Prisco, CBS
Lindsay Rhodes – Sumer Sports
Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Armando Salguero, Outkick.com
Mike Sando, The Athletic
Aaron Schatz, FTN Network
Adam Schein, CBS Sports
Mike Silver, The Athletic
Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Rick Stroud – Tampa Bay Times
Alex Smith – ESPN
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Kurt Warner – Westwood One
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
