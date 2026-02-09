Kicker, punter come up big for Seahawks in a Super Bowl devoid of early touchdowns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — During a defensive struggle in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks got the consistency and…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — During a defensive struggle in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks got the consistency and cushion they needed — from their kicker.

Jason Myers connected on a Super Bowl-record five field goals, scoring the first 12 points of the game to help the Seahawks pull away for a 29-13 Super Bowl 60 victory on Sunday.

Myers connected on kicks of 33, 39, two from 41 and 26 yards. His 17 total points on five field goals and two extra points were also the most by a kicker in Super Bowl history.

“He’s elite,” holder and punter Michael Dickson said. “The attention that goes into the detail with him, it’s really cool to see, and it pays off. And he’s cool to be around. … He’s got that mentality, and it’s really cool to share this experience with him.”

The 34-year-old Myers, in his 11th NFL season and seventh with Seattle, became the first player to score 200 points in a season, playoffs included. He finished with 206 points, breaking LaDainian Tomlinson’s record of 198 set in 2006.

Dickson said there should have at least been some discussion about Myers winning the Super Bowl MVP award, a honor that has never been bestowed upon a kicker. Running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 135 yards and added 26 receiving, was selected the game’s MVP.

“We need multiple MVPs because K9, he went off,” Dickson said of Walker. “He’s incredible.”

The 30-year-old, Australian-born Dickson also helped put the Seahawks’ defense in an advantageous position, dropping three punts inside the 6-yard line.

With Seattle hanging on to a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter, Dickson had a 55-yard punt that was downed at the Patriots 4. New England’s final drive of the game started at its 6 when Dickson booted a 52-yarder that went out of bounds.

“I mean, this week was no different to any other week in the year,” said Dickson, in his eighth NFL season with the Seahawks. “So, you know, I always want to give my defense the best field position, and it’s cool, you know, hitting it inside a few times, and getting the boys around me was special.”

