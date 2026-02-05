Here are the winners from NFL Honors on Thursday night:
AP NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
AP NFL Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, New England
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland
AP Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Bobby Wagner, Washington
Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney, Chicago
___
