Here are the winners from NFL Honors on Thursday night:

AP NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

AP NFL Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, New England

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Bobby Wagner, Washington

Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney, Chicago

