Gus Bradley rejoining Saleh as Titans defensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gus Bradley is returning to the AFC South and reuniting with Robert Saleh as the Tennessee…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gus Bradley is returning to the AFC South and reuniting with Robert Saleh as the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator.

Saleh announced the hire Wednesday as the new Tennessee coach finalized his coordinator selections.

Saleh already had added Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and brought back John “Bones” Fassel as special teams coordinator.

Bradley and Saleh had worked together with the San Francisco 49ers this season, as Saleh was defensive coordinator and Bradley the assistant head coach of defense. Saleh left the 49ers to take over as head coach for Tennessee, which is coming off back-to-back 3-14 seasons.

That San Francisco team went 12-5 and reached the playoffs despite losing star defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner to season-ending injuries.

This move brings Bradley back to the AFC South after he was the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach from 2013-16 and the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator from 2022-24.

Saleh had been a linebackers coach on Bradley’s Jacksonville staff from 2014-16. Saleh and Bradley also worked together in Seattle from 2011-12, with Bradley as defensive coordinator and Saleh as a defensive quality control coach.

Bradley went 14-48 as Jacksonville’s head coach.

Bradley’s tenure as Seattle’s defensive coordinator lasted from 2009-12. He also was a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021) as well as with Indianapolis.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.