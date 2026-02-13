Former NFL head coach John Fox joining Bills as senior assistant

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Former NFL head coach John Fox has joined the Buffalo Bills’ staff as a senior…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Former NFL head coach John Fox has joined the Buffalo Bills’ staff as a senior assistant coach, the team announced Friday.

The 71-year-old Fox will be the most experienced member of first-year head coach Joe Brady’s staff in Buffalo. Fox served 16 seasons as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers (2002-10), Denver Broncos (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-17). He reached the Super Bowl with Carolina in 2003 and with Denver in 2013.

Having been an assistant coach in the NFL for 17 seasons before becoming a head coach, Fox most recently worked as a senior assistant with the Detroit Lions in 2023, and in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts the previous season.

Brady, 36, who was promoted from offensive coordinator last month following the firing of Sean McDermott after nine seasons, also announced the addition of eight assistants to work under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

The staff hires are: Terrance Jamison (defensive line), John Egorugwu (inside linebackers), Bobby April III (outside linebackers), Jay Valai (cornerbacks), Craig Robertson (defensive quality control), Pat Meyer (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks) and Drew Terrell (wide receivers).

Eleven assistants have been retained from McDermott’s staff.

