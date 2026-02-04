Christian McCaffrey wins 2025 Salute to Service award for supporting military veterans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is the USAA 2025 Salute to Service award…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is the USAA 2025 Salute to Service award winner.

McCaffrey beat out Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson to win the award announced on Wednesday.

The award recognizes the “exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community.” McCaffrey will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation launched an initiative, 23 and Troops, in 2021, that offers a medically based, holistic approach to support Special Operations forces veterans healing from post‑traumatic stress. The program has contributed nearly $700,000 to military support efforts, including $250,000 to REBOOT Recovery and a recent $250,000 partnership with Resilience Code to provide veterans with a full year of personalized medical care. The foundation has also eased seasonal burdens by covering holiday layaway balances for 515 military families.

McCaffrey also regularly connects with active-duty personnel, veterans, and families.

“It means the world,” McCaffrey told The Associated Press. “I think serving our troops is something that I don’t take lightly. There’s always work to be done. To be presented the Salute to Service Award is a huge deal.”

USAA, a provider of insurance, banking and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in McCaffrey’s name to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to McCaffrey’s military charity of choice.

This is the second straight year a 49ers player won the award, with tight end George Kittle winning last year.

“For George to be able to pass the torch down to me means a lot,” McCaffrey said. “We have such an affinity for our veterans and active-duty members. It’s obviously the service that they do and the sacrifices that they put in. It’s a lot of unseen sacrifices they put in post-service. It’s not just them. It’s their wives and husbands. It’s their families. It’s everybody that has to do with the sacrifice they do for their country. … I play a kids’ game for a living. Part of that is because of them. I feel very fortunate to be presented this award.”

