AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 9:26 PM

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina: 445 points (41 first-place votes)

Tyler Shough, New Orleans: 168 (5)

TreVeyon Henderson, New England: 111 (1)

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants: 88 (1)

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay: 66

Others with first-place votes: Grey Zabel, Seattle (2)

