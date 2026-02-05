AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina: 445 points (41 first-place votes)
Tyler Shough, New Orleans: 168 (5)
TreVeyon Henderson, New England: 111 (1)
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants: 88 (1)
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay: 66
Others with first-place votes: Grey Zabel, Seattle (2)
