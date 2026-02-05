AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina: 445 points (41 first-place votes)

Tyler Shough, New Orleans: 168 (5)

TreVeyon Henderson, New England: 111 (1)

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants: 88 (1)

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay: 66

Others with first-place votes: Grey Zabel, Seattle (2)

