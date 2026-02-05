Live Radio
AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 10:47 PM

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle: 272 points (14 first-place votes)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 223 (12)

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: 170 (8)

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta: 168 (6)

Drake Maye, New England: 58 (5)

Others with first-place votes: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3), Josh Allen, Buffalo (1), Trey McBride, Arizona (1)

