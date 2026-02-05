AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle: 272 points (14 first-place votes)
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 223 (12)
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: 170 (8)
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta: 168 (6)
Drake Maye, New England: 58 (5)
Others with first-place votes: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3), Josh Allen, Buffalo (1), Trey McBride, Arizona (1)
