AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle: 272 points (14 first-place votes)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 223 (12)

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: 170 (8)

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta: 168 (6)

Drake Maye, New England: 58 (5)

Others with first-place votes: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3), Josh Allen, Buffalo (1), Trey McBride, Arizona (1)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.