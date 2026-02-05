AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland: 441 points (40 first-place votes)
Nick Emmanwori, Seattle: 199 (7)
James Pearce Jr., Atlanta: 173 (2)
Xavier Watts, Atlanta: 102 (1)
Abdul Carter, New York Giants: 72
