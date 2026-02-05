AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 500 points (50 first-place votes)

Will Anderson Jr., Houston: 177

Micah Parsons, Green Bay: 63

Nik Bonitto, Denver: 52

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit: 42

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.