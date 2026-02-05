AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 500 points (50 first-place votes)
Will Anderson Jr., Houston: 177
Micah Parsons, Green Bay: 63
Nik Bonitto, Denver: 52
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit: 42
