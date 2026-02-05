Live Radio
Home » NFL News » AP NFL Defensive Player…

AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 9:18 PM

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 500 points (50 first-place votes)

Will Anderson Jr., Houston: 177

Micah Parsons, Green Bay: 63

Nik Bonitto, Denver: 52

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit: 42

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News | NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up