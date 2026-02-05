AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked players one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 395 points (31 first-place votes)
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit: 221 (9)
Dak Prescott, Dallas: 167 (6)
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville: 130 (2)
Stefon Diggs, New England: 40
Others with first-place votes: Chris Olave, New Orleans (1), Philip Rivers, Indianapolis (1)
