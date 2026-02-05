AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked coaches one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:

Josh McDaniels, New England: 249 points (17 first-place votes)

Vance Joseph, Denver: 176 (10)

Brian Flores, Minnesota: 130 (8)

Klint Kubiak, Seattle: 102 (3)

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia: 78 (4)

Others with first-place votes: Matt Burke, Houston (3), Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville (2); Robert Saleh, San Francisco (2), Aaron Kromer, Buffalo (1)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.