AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The top five in voting for the 2025 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media with total points and first-place votes. Voters ranked coaches one through five with scoring on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis:
Josh McDaniels, New England: 249 points (17 first-place votes)
Vance Joseph, Denver: 176 (10)
Brian Flores, Minnesota: 130 (8)
Klint Kubiak, Seattle: 102 (3)
Vic Fangio, Philadelphia: 78 (4)
Others with first-place votes: Matt Burke, Houston (3), Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville (2); Robert Saleh, San Francisco (2), Aaron Kromer, Buffalo (1)
