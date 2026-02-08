Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

SECOND QUARTER New England Patriots 1st & 10 at NE 32 00:19 1st — R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 37…

SECOND QUARTER

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 32

00:19 1st — R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 37 for 5 yards (J.Reed; D.Thomas).

2nd & 5 at NE 37

15:00 2nd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.

3rd & 5 at NE 37

14:55 2nd Shotgun — R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 37 for no gain (J.Reed; L.Williams).

4th & 5 at NE 37

14:18 2nd — B.Baringer punts 39 yards to SEA 24, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 24

14:10 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to R.Shaheed (C.Gonzalez).

2nd & 10 at SEA 24

14:04 2nd Shotgun — K.Walker left end pushed ob at NE 46 for 30 yards (M.Jones).

1st & 10 at NE 46

13:37 2nd No Huddle, Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Njigba (M.Williams).

2nd & 10 at NE 46

13:34 2nd — K.Walker right tackle pushed ob at NE 17 for 29 yards (C.Gonzalez).

1st & 10 at NE 17

12:52 2nd — K.Walker right end to NE 19 for -2 yards (C.Woodson).

2nd & 12 at NE 19

12:09 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (K.Chaisson).

4th & 14 at NE 21

11:19 2nd — J.Myers 39 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 6, New England 0

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone, Touchback to the NE 35. (asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: SEA-T.Okada has returned to the game.

New England

Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 35

11:16 2nd — T.Henderson right guard to NE 38 for 3 yards (E.Jones).

2nd & 7 at NE 38

10:43 2nd Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 28 for -10 yards (R.Mills).

3rd & 17 at NE 28

10:03 2nd Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 33 for 5 yards (T.Woolen).

4th & 12 at NE 33

09:22 2nd — B.Baringer punts 38 yards to SEA 29, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed. (asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: NE-J.Tavai has returned to the game.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 29

09:16 2nd — K.Walker right end pushed ob at SEA 38 for 9 yards (C.Gonzalez).

2nd & 1 at SEA 38

08:41 2nd — K.Walker up the middle to SEA 39 for 1 yard (J.Gibbens; M.Williams).

1st & 10 at SEA 39

07:56 2nd — S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to K.Walker.

2nd & 10 at SEA 40

07:51 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at SEA 47 for 7 yards (M.Jones).

3rd & 3 at SEA 47

07:12 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short right to K.Walker to NE 47 for 6 yards (C.Davis; D.Pettus).

1st & 10 at NE 47

06:28 2nd — K.Walker up the middle to NE 43 for 4 yards (C.Elliss; R.Spillane).

2nd & 6 at NE 43

05:50 2nd — G.Holani up the middle to NE 42 for 1 yard (A.Jennings).

3rd & 5 at NE 42

05:08 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to K.Walker.

4th & 5 at NE 42

05:05 2nd — M.Dickson punts 39 yards to NE 3, Center-C.Stoll, out of bounds.

New England

Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 2

04:58 2nd — R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 5 for 3 yards (J.Jobe).

04:21 2nd — Timeout #1 by SEA at 04:21.

2nd & 7 at NE 5

04:21 2nd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete short middle to M.Hollins.

3rd & 7 at NE 5

04:19 2nd Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to D.Douglas to NE 14 for 9 yards (J.Jobe).

1st & 10 at NE 14

03:46 2nd — R.Stevenson right end pushed ob at NE 17 for 3 yards (J.Jobe).

2nd & 7 at NE 17

03:14 2nd — D.Maye pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 7 at NE 17

03:09 2nd Shotgun — PENALTY on NE-W.Campbell, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 17 – No Play.

4th & 12 at NE 12

03:03 2nd — B.Baringer punts 56 yards to SEA 32, Center-J.Ashby. R.Shaheed to SEA 43 for 11 yards (E.Ponder).

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 43

02:50 2nd — S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Kupp to 50 for 7 yards (J.Hawkins) (H.Landry).

2nd & 3 at 50

02:11 2nd — K.Walker right tackle to NE 43 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).

1st & 10 at NE 43

02:00 2nd Shotgun — K.Walker left end to NE 42 for 1 yard (C.Woodson).

2nd & 9 at NE 42

01:17 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short middle to G.Holani to NE 35 for 7 yards (C.Elliss).

3rd & 2 at NE 35

00:39 2nd Shotgun — G.Holani up the middle to NE 30 for 5 yards (C.Woodson).

00:32 2nd — Timeout #2 by SEA at 00:32.

1st & 10 at NE 30

00:32 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short right to C.Kupp to NE 23 for 7 yards (C.Davis).

00:23 2nd — Timeout #3 by SEA at 00:23.

2nd & 3 at NE 23

00:23 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.

00:20 2nd — Timeout #1 by NE at 00:20.

3rd & 3 at NE 23

00:20 2nd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to J.Smith-Njigba (C.Gonzalez).

4th & 3 at NE 23

00:16 2nd — J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 9, New England 0

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to NE 3. D.Johnson to NE 29 for 26 yards (B.Russell; P.O’Connell).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 29

00:06 2nd — D.Maye kneels to NE 28 for -1 yards.

END QUARTER

Seattle 9, New England 0

