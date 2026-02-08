Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

FOURTH QUARTER Seattle Seahawks 1st & 10 at NE 37 00:10 3rd — S.Darnold pass short right to A.Barner to…

FOURTH QUARTER

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at NE 37

00:10 3rd — S.Darnold pass short right to A.Barner to NE 26 for 11 yards (A.Jennings).

1st & 10 at NE 26

15:00 4th — K.Walker right tackle to NE 25 for 1 yard (J.Gibbens).

2nd & 9 at NE 25

14:19 4th — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp (C.Woodson).

3rd & 9 at NE 25

14:14 4th Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to C.Kupp to NE 16 for 9 yards (C.Gonzalez).

1st & 10 at NE 16

13:28 4th — S.Darnold pass deep right to A.Barner for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

13:24 4th — J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 19, New England 0

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone, Touchback to the NE 35.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 35

13:23 4th Shotgun — D.Maye scrambles right end ran ob at NE 41 for 6 yards (D.Thomas).

2nd & 4 at NE 41

12:56 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass deep middle to M.Hollins to SEA 35 for 24 yards (T.Woolen) (B.Mafe).

1st & 10 at SEA 35

12:33 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass deep left to M.Hollins for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

12:27 4th — A.Borregales extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Ashby, Holder-B.Baringer.

Seattle 19, New England 7

Kickoff — A.Borregales kicks 54 yards from NE 35 to SEA 11. R.Shaheed to SEA 31 for 20 yards (C.Muma).

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 31

12:22 4th — S.Darnold pass short right to R.Shaheed pushed ob at SEA 42 for 11 yards (C.Gonzalez).

1st & 10 at SEA 42

11:41 4th — K.Walker right guard to SEA 41 for -1 yards (K.Chaisson).

(asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: SEA-J.Smith-Njigba has returned to the game.

2nd & 11 at SEA 41

11:03 4th Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 11 at SEA 41

11:00 4th Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to R.Shaheed.

4th & 11 at SEA 41

10:55 4th — M.Dickson punts 55 yards to NE 4, Center-C.Stoll, downed by SEA-V.Jones.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 4

10:40 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper.

2nd & 10 at NE 4

10:35 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 17 for 13 yards (J.Jobe).

1st & 10 at NE 17

10:11 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins (C.Bryant).

2nd & 10 at NE 17

10:02 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to H.Henry to NE 21 for 4 yards (N.Emmanwori).

3rd & 6 at NE 21

09:34 4th Shotgun — D.Maye scrambles up the middle to NE 37 for 16 yards (T.Woolen).

1st & 10 at NE 37

09:07 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to K.Williams ran ob at NE 44 for 7 yards (J.Jobe).

2nd & 3 at NE 44

08:48 4th — D.Maye pass deep middle intended for K.Williams INTERCEPTED by J.Love at SEA 26. J.Love pushed ob at NE 38 for 36 yards (T.Henderson).

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at NE 38

08:37 4th — K.Walker right end pushed ob at NE 24 for 14 yards (J.Gibbens).

1st & 10 at NE 24

07:59 4th — K.Walker right guard to NE 14 for 10 yards (C.Woodson; J.Hawkins).

1st & 10 at NE 14

07:11 4th — K.Walker right end to NE 12 for 2 yards (H.Landry).

2nd & 8 at NE 12

06:28 4th — K.Walker right end to NE 11 for 1 yard (C.Davis).

3rd & 7 at NE 11

05:43 4th Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith-Njigba to NE 8 for 3 yards (M.Jones).

05:35 4th — Timeout #1 by NE at 05:35.

4th & 4 at NE 8

05:38 4th — J.Myers 26 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 22, New England 7

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 66 yards from SEA 35 to NE -1. T.Henderson ran ob at NE 38 for 39 yards (J.Myers).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 38

05:29 4th Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 34 for -4 yards (B.Murphy).

2nd & 14 at NE 34

05:03 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 40 for 6 yards (N.Emmanwori).

3rd & 8 at NE 40

04:57 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to H.Henry to SEA 44 for 16 yards (E.Jones).

1st & 10 at SEA 44

04:37 4th — D.Maye sacked at NE 46 for -10 yards (D.Witherspoon). FUMBLES (D.Witherspoon) (D.Witherspoon), RECOVERED by SEA-U.Nwosu at NE 44. U.Nwosu for 44 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 29, New England 7

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone, Touchback to the NE 35.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 35

04:27 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short middle to D.Douglas to NE 46 for 11 yards (E.Jones).

1st & 10 at NE 46

04:07 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short middle to D.Douglas to SEA 46 for 8 yards (B.Mafe).

2nd & 2 at SEA 46

03:48 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to A.Hooper ran ob at SEA 41 for 5 yards (T.Woolen).

1st & 10 at SEA 41

03:41 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye scrambles left end to SEA 37 for 4 yards (N.Emmanwori).

PENALTY on NE-G.Bradbury, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at SEA 41 – No Play.

1st & 20 at NE 49

03:35 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to R.Stevenson pushed ob at SEA 44 for 7 yards (D.Witherspoon).

3rd & 2 at SEA 33

02:56 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass deep middle to S.Diggs to SEA 7 for 26 yards (C.Bryant).

02:32 4th — Timeout #2 by SEA at 02:32.

1st & 7 at SEA 7

02:32 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.

2nd & 7 at SEA 7

02:27 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to R.Stevenson for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

02:21 4th — TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye pass to H.Henry is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

Seattle 29, New England 13

Kickoff — A.Borregales kicks onside 11 yards from NE 35 to NE 46. G.Holani (didn’t try to advance) to NE 46 for no gain.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at NE 46

02:20 4th — K.Walker right end to NE 43 for 3 yards (A.Jennings).

02:14 4th — Timeout #2 by NE at 02:14.

2nd & 7 at NE 43

02:14 4th — O.Oluwatimi and J.Jones reported in as eligible. S.Darnold right tackle to NE 49 for -6 yards (A.Jennings).

02:10 4th — Timeout #3 by NE at 02:10.

3rd & 13 at NE 49

02:10 4th — K.Walker left guard for 49 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SEA-J.Sundell, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 49 – No Play.

3rd & 23 at SEA 41

02:01 4th — K.Walker right guard to SEA 42 for 1 yard (A.Jennings; K.Tonga).

4th & 22 at SEA 42

01:57 4th — M.Dickson punts 52 yards to NE 6, Center-C.Stoll, out of bounds.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 6

01:49 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short middle to S.Diggs to NE 12 for 6 yards (E.Jones). (asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: SEA-C.Bryant has returned to the game.

2nd & 4 at NE 12

01:30 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to A.Hooper to NE 17 for 5 yards (N.Emmanwori).

1st & 10 at NE 17

01:11 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass short left to M.Hollins to NE 28 for 11 yards (T.Woolen).

1st & 10 at NE 28

00:53 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 27 for -1 yards (L.Williams). PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at NE 28 – No Play.

1st & 5 at NE 33

00:47 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep right (B.Mafe). PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen, Illegal Use of Hands, 5 yards, enforced at NE 33 – No Play.

1st & 10 at NE 38

00:39 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short middle to D.Douglas to NE 47 for 9 yards (E.Jones).

2nd & 1 at NE 47

00:19 4th No Huddle, Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep right to K.Boutte.

3rd & 1 at NE 47

00:12 4th Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to T.Henderson to SEA 29 for 24 yards (J.Love).

Seattle 29 New England 13

