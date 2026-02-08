Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

THIRD QUARTER Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 55 yards from SEA 35 to NE 10. D.Johnson to NE 32 for 22…

THIRD QUARTER

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 55 yards from SEA 35 to NE 10. D.Johnson to NE 32 for 22 yards (B.Russell).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 32

14:54 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep left to D.Douglas.

2nd & 10 at NE 32

14:49 3rd Shotgun — T.Henderson left end ran ob at NE 39 for 7 yards (C.Bryant).

3rd & 3 at NE 39

14:13 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete short left to K.Boutte (J.Jobe).

4th & 3 at NE 39

14:08 3rd — B.Baringer punts 52 yards to SEA 9, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 9

14:02 3rd — K.Walker right end to SEA 11 for 2 yards (J.Gibbens).

2nd & 8 at SEA 11

13:21 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short middle to R.Shaheed to SEA 27 for 16 yards (J.Hawkins; C.Davis) (C.Elliss).

1st & 10 at SEA 27

12:37 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith-Njigba to SEA 43 for 16 yards (J.Hawkins).

1st & 10 at SEA 43

12:11 3rd No Huddle — S.Darnold scrambles right end to NE 46 for 11 yards (R.Spillane).

1st & 10 at NE 46

11:29 3rd — K.Walker right tackle to NE 43 for 3 yards (C.Woodson; R.Spillane)

2nd & 7 at NE 43

10:46 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short right to K.Walker pushed ob at NE 23 for 20 yards (M.Jones).

1st & 10 at NE 23

10:05 3rd — K.Walker right end pushed ob at NE 22 for 1 yard (C.Woodson).

09:23 3rd — Timeout #1 by SEA at 09:23.

2nd & 9 at NE 22

09:23 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.

3rd & 9 at NE 22

09:20 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.

4th & 9 at NE 22

09:17 3rd — J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Stoll, Holder-M.Dickson.

Seattle 12, New England 0

Kickoff — J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to NE 4. D.Johnson to NE 32 for 28 yards (T.Knight).

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 32

09:07 3rd — T.Henderson left end to NE 41 for 9 yards (C.Bryant; J.Love).

2nd & 1 at NE 41

08:29 3rd — T.Henderson up the middle to NE 41 for no gain (D.Thomas; D.Lawrence).

3rd & 1 at NE 41

07:46 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete deep left to D.Douglas.

4th & 1 at NE 41

07:41 3rd — B.Baringer punts 41 yards to SEA 18, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 18

07:34 3rd — S.Darnold sacked at SEA 10 for -8 yards (M.Williams).

2nd & 18 at SEA 10

06:50 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith-Njigba to SEA 14 for 4 yards (M.Jones).

3rd & 14 at SEA 14

06:06 3rd Shotgun — K.Walker right guard to SEA 20 for 6 yards (J.Tavai; A.Jennings).

4th & 8 at SEA 20

05:23 3rd — M.Dickson punts 47 yards to NE 33, Center-C.Stoll. M.Jones pushed ob at SEA 48 for 19 yards (M.Dickson). PENALTY on NE-D.Pettus, Illegal Block Above the Waist, 10 yards, enforced at NE 37.

(asterisk)(asterisk) Injury Update: SEA-T.Knight has returned to the game.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 27

05:10 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 25 for -2 yards (B.Murphy).

2nd & 12 at NE 25

04:29 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to M.Hollins to NE 33 for 8 yards (E.Jones).

3rd & 4 at NE 33

03:49 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass incomplete short right to K.Boutte.

4th & 4 at NE 33

03:45 3rd — B.Baringer punts 46 yards to SEA 21, Center-J.Ashby, fair catch by R.Shaheed.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at SEA 21

03:38 3rd — K.Walker up the middle to SEA 19 for -2 yards (A.Jennings).

2nd & 12 at SEA 19

02:52 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (C.Gonzalez).

3rd & 12 at SEA 19

02:48 3rd Shotgun — S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Kupp to SEA 27 for 8 yards (J.Hawkins).

4th & 4 at SEA 27

02:07 3rd — M.Dickson punts 46 yards to NE 27, Center-C.Stoll, downed by SEA-N.Pritchett.

New England Patriots

1st & 10 at NE 27

01:55 3rd Shotgun — T.Henderson up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).

2nd & 7 at NE 30

01:22 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 34 for 4 yards (E.Jones). PENALTY on SEA-D.Witherspoon, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NE 34.

1st & 10 at NE 39

00:57 3rd — D.Maye pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (D.Lawrence) (D.Lawrence).

2nd & 10 at NE 39

00:52 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye pass short right to T.Henderson pushed ob at NE 44 for 5 yards (N.Emmanwori).

3rd & 5 at NE 44

00:16 3rd Shotgun — D.Maye sacked at NE 37 for -7 yards (D.Hall). FUMBLES (D.Hall) (D.Hall), RECOVERED by SEA-B.Murphy at NE 37.

Seattle Seahawks

1st & 10 at NE 37

00:10 3rd — S.Darnold pass short right to A.Barner to NE 26 for 11 yards (A.Jennings).

END QUARTER

Seattle 12, New England 0

