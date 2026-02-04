49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Fred Warner to appear on NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and star linebacker Fred Warner will be part of NBC’s pregame…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and star linebacker Fred Warner will be part of NBC’s pregame show for the Super Bowl that will be played at the 49ers’ home field of Levi’s Stadium.

NBC announced Wednesday that Shanahan, Warner, three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and four-time All-Pro Cam Heyward will be part of the five-hour show that will air Sunday before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The show will be hosted by Maria Taylor, along with co-hosts Noah Eagle and Jac Collinsworth, and include NBC’s usual pregame analysts, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty and others.

Shanahan is a finalist for AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading an injury-riddled team to 12 wins in the regular season and a wild-card win before losing to Seattle in the divisional round. Shanahan has taken the 49ers to two Super Bowls, losing both times to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Warner is a four-time All-Pro but missed most of this past season with an ankle injury. He was a guest on NBC’s pregame show in Week 17 before a game between his 49ers and the Chicago Bears.

Donald was an eight-time All-Pro, with his three Defensive Player of the Year awards tied for the most ever. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams four years ago.

Heyward is a star defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

