Vikings cruise past resting Packers 16-3 for 5th straight win as McCarthy exits again with injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — J.J. McCarthy had a productive first half before he was injured again, fullback C.J. Ham rushed for a short touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings finished a frustrating season by beating the resting Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday.

The Packers (9-7-1) were locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs for the third straight year with nothing to play for. They sidelined almost all of their starters with season-ending injuries to several key players including star pass rusher Micah Parsons still top of mind, unconcerned by a four-game losing streak that they will take into the playoffs.

“We tried to protect as many as we could. But also, I thought it was just a great opportunity for a lot of these guys that haven’t gotten the reps that maybe they want,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

McCarthy didn’t get nearly the amount of playing time this season that he or the Vikings wanted, either. He missed seven games and parts of two others with multiple injuries, after knee surgery wiped out his rookie year.

McCarthy, who went 14 for 23 for 182 yards, left early in the third quarter with soreness in his throwing hand. Backup Max Brosmer took it from there, helping Justin Jefferson reach the 100-yard mark for the first time in 12 games as the Vikings (9-8) coasted to a fifth consecutive victory.

The Vikings were eliminated three weeks ago.

“The fact that our team was able to aim and focus through a time when quite honestly some other teams wouldn’t says a lot about our players,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Jefferson secured his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, only the third receiver in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

With Jordan Love safely watching on the sideline and Malik Willis recovering from injuries, the Packers gave Clayton Tune his second career start at quarterback and netted minus-7 passing yards. Dallas Turner had two of Minnesota’s four sacks that racked up 41 lost yards for Green Bay.

Tune went 6 for 11 for 34 yards with LaFleur sending Daniel Whelan out to punt on Green Bay’s first eight possessions, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half. LaFleur called timeout with 1 second left from the 5-yard line so Brandon McManus could spoil the shutout with a short field goal.

“Just move past this one and get our minds ready for the playoffs,” Tune said.

Farewell moment?

Ham, the two-time Pro Bowl pick who has played all 10 seasons in the NFL for his home-state team, received several ovations from the crowd with the possibility this was his final game. He will be a free agent in two months.

“There’s not too many people in this league like him,” Jefferson said, “and have the love and the hard-work attitude as C.J.”

Another potential farewell was for 14th-year safety Harrison Smith, who was feted multiple times throughout the afternoon. He’s under contract for 2026 and has not decided whether he’ll return.

“I was kind of joking before the game, ‘I feel like I’m at my funeral. I don’t really have a choice anymore with what’s going on here,’” Smith said. “So we’ll see.”

Injury report

Packers: WR Bo Melton (knee) limped off after covering a punt in the second quarter, forcing Jayden Reed into some action. The Packers kept their other two starting WRs — Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs — on the sideline, cognizant of Watson’s torn ACL in the final regular season game last year. … One of the few starters who saw on action on defense, nickel back Javon Bullard, limped off in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. LaFleur said he believes Bullard will be OK.

Vikings: TE Josh Oliver hurt his ankle in the second quarter after moving the chains with a 7-yard reception and did not return. … RB Aaron Jones (hip) and TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) were inactive, among five starters missing from the original lineup at the beginning of the season.

Up next

The Packers play in the wild-card round next weekend at the No. 2 seed, either Chicago or Philadelphia.

The Vikings must clear space under the salary cap and improve their depth at quarterback, on the offensive line and at cornerback. They’ll have either the 17th or 18th pick in the first round.

