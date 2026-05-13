Steelers lock up longtime kicker Chris Boswell with new five-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and longtime kicker Chris Boswell have agreed to a new five-year contract that will…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and longtime kicker Chris Boswell have agreed to a new five-year contract that will make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, averages $7 million a season over the final four years. That ties Boswell with Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey for the largest contract awarded to a kicker.

The 35-year-old Boswell has spent all 11 seasons of his career with Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers in October 2015.

One of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, the two-time Pro Bowler has connected on 299 of 341 field goal attempts (88%), and 353 of 369 extra point attempts (96%) while also converting all 19 of his postseason field goals.

Boswell’s 1,250 career points rank second in franchise history behind Gary Anderson (1,343). Boswell made 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%) last season, including a career-long 60-yarder in a Week 1 win over the New York Jets. He was 42 of 43 on extra point attempts (97.7%) and finished with 123 points.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.