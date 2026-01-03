Titans put receiver Van Jefferson, cornerback Armour-Davis on injured reserve, activate 2 from it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve on Saturday and activated receiver Bryce Oliver and outside linebacker Ali Gaye from it.

Oliver and Gaye have no injury designation before Sunday’s season finale at Jacksonville.

Both Jefferson and Armour-Davis were hurt last week in a loss to New Orleans. Armour-Davis was carted off the field with an Achilles tendon injury on the first defensive series while Jefferson hurt his forearm making a catch late in the first half. Interim coach Mike McCoy had said neither would play in the finale.

The Titans also signed cornerback Kemon Hall, who forced a fumble last week, from the practice squad to the active roster. They elevated tight end Cole Turner from the practice squad with rookie tight end Gunnar Helm declared out for the finale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.