Titans’ owner streamlines front office roles; Borgonzi to lead coaching search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has streamlined the roles for her president of football operations and general manager as the Titans prepare to search for a new coach.

Strunk said in a message to Titans fans Friday afternoon that Chad Brinker, president of football operations, and first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi approached her a few weeks ago to talk about their evaluation of this season.

“We’re returning to a front office that feels more straightforward to them and to me,” Strunk said. “Going forward, Mike will serve as general manager in the most traditional sense — pick and support the players, oversee the coaching staff — while Chad will continue to lead everything else about the football team.”

Strunk said that means Borgonzi, hired in January 2025, will lead the search for a new coach and manage the 53-man roster moving forward. That search kicks into high gear after Sunday’s season finale at Jacksonville for the Titans (3-13).

Brinker will oversee salary cap management, analytics, research and development and the team’s other football departments.

“Both will report to me, and their collective goal is to return the football team to the championship-caliber you deserve,” Strunk said.

Brinker made clear before the Titans opened training camp in July that this would be a rebuilding season, and they are wrapping up a fourth straight losing season since winning back-to-back AFC South titles.

Strunk fired Brian Callahan six games into his second season. Borgonzi is the Titans third different general manager with Strunk firing Jon Robinson late in his seventh season in December 2022 and Ran Carthon in January 2025.

One bright spot has been Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick poised to start his 17th game Sunday. That will mark just the seventh season this franchise has had a quarterback start every game in its 29 seasons in Tennessee, which is third worst in the NFL in that span.

Strunk thanked fans for their support. The Titans move into their new enclosed stadium for the 2027 season.

“We remain more dedicated than ever to you, this team, Nashville, and the entire state as we build a strong foundation for the future,” she said.

