Streaking Jaguars seek win No. 13, the AFC South title and another sweep of the Titans

Tennessee (3-13) at Jacksonville (12-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 13 1/2. Against the spread:…

Tennessee (3-13) at Jacksonville (12-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 13 1/2.

Against the spread: Titans 7-8-1, Jaguars 11-5.

Series record: Titans lead 35-27, including 1-0 in the playoffs.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Titans 25-3 on Nov. 30, 2025.

Last week: Titans lost to the Saints 34-26; Jaguars beat the Colts 23-17.

Titans offense: overall (31), rush (28), pass (30), scoring (30).

Titans defense: overall (22), rush (17), pass (23), scoring (28).

Jaguars offense: overall (14), rush (20), pass (14), scoring (T8).

Jaguars defense: overall (12), rush (1), pass (22), scoring (T9).

Turnover differential: Titans minus-4; Jaguars plus-12.

Titans player to watch

QB Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick already has the franchise rookie record with 3,117 yards passing. He needs a season-high 271 yards to move into the top 10 for a single season in team history. Ward has thrown two TD passes in four straight games. If he goes a fourth straight game without being intercepted, he would match Russell Wilson (2012) for the longest streak by a rookie since 1970.

Jaguars player to watch

CB Jarrian Jones is looking to become the third player in franchise history to intercept a pass in three consecutive games. With a pick against Tennessee, Jones would join Darious Williams (2023) and Brian Williams (2007) in accomplishing the feat. Jones notched fourth-quarter picks the past two weeks to help beat Denver and Indianapolis.

Key matchup

Jacksonville’s banged-up offensive line against Jeffery Simmons, who is one of the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler has 65 tackles and a career-high 10 sacks this season, including 4 1/2 in the past five games. The Jaguars, who could be down two starting offensive linemen, are expected to turn to a quick passing game to negate his chances of creating havoc.

Key injuries

Titans: WR Van Jefferson (forearm) and CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles tendon) won’t play after getting knocked out of the previous game. OLB Jihad Ward (ankle) was limited Wednesday. S Amani Hooker (ankle/toe) and TE Gunnar Helm (toe) didn’t practice Wednesday.

Jaguars: RG Patrick Mekari (back) will miss his second consecutive game, leaving Walker Little to start in his place. C Robert Hainsey (groin) could return. Backup RB Bhayshul Tuten (finger) is expected back after a two-week absence. Much of the team, including coach Liam Coen, battled illness at points over the past two weeks.

Series notes

Jacksonville has won six of seven in the AFC South series and is seeking its third sweep in the past four seasons. The Jaguars have won three in a row against Tennessee in Jacksonville.

Stats and stuff

Tennessee’s next win will be the 500th in franchise history, including playoffs. … The Titans have one turnover over their past three games. … Pro Bowl returner and WR Chimere Dike leads the NFL with 2,371 all-purpose yards. Dike also leads the league by averaging 17.7 yards on punt returns. He’s on pace to set a franchise record, topping the 15.4 yards averaged per punt return by Billy “White Shoes” Johnson in 1977. … RB Tony Pollard has four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He has 452 yards rushing over the past four games, second in the NFL in that span behind only Derrick Henry (538 yards). … Joey Slye has made a career high and franchise-record nine field goals of 50 yards or longer this season. … LB Cedric Gray has 152 tackles, fifth most in the NFL this season. … Jacksonville would clinch the AFC South and likely the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs with a victory. … The Jaguars are trying to win 13 games for the second time in franchise history and first since 1999. … With a victory, Coen would become the seventh first-time coach in NFL history with 13 wins. … Jacksonville has won seven in a row and is looking to finish 5-1 in the division for the first time. … The Jags need two touchdowns to break the single-season franchise mark of 50 set in 2007. … QB Trevor Lawrence needs 80 yards passing to pass Blake Bortles (17,646) for second in team history. … WR Parker Washington is looking for his third consecutive game with 100 yards receiving.

Fantasy tip

Load up on Jaguars offensive players since they are averaging 31.9 points over their past nine games.

