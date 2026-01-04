Stefon Diggs posts his 7th 1,000-yard season after week of legal trouble off the field

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Stefon Diggs said he kept his mind on football after authorities revealed this week that the…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Stefon Diggs said he kept his mind on football after authorities revealed this week that the Patriots wide receiver had been charged with strangulation and other criminal offenses related to an alleged dispute with his former private chef.

Diggs credited that focus with helping him notch a personal milestone as the playoff-bound Patriots closed out the regular season with a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

With a 34-yard reception on the final play of the third quarter, Diggs surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the seventh time in his career.

It was a satisfying conclusion for the 32-year-old, who tore his right ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, raising questions about whether he could still be a No. 1 wideout.

“Stay grounded and stay focused. I’ve gotten 1,000 yards before, but this is the most meaningful one that I’ve had, coming off an injury,” Diggs said after he finished with 43 yards on three catches against the Dolphins. “I went into this season trying to be the best teammate and leader that I could be and let the cards fall where they may. I was in a dark space when I was hurt. I couldn’t do the thing that I loved the most, but the grass is definitely greener on the other side. You’ve just got to get there.”

Several Patriots teammates rushed over to congratulate Diggs when he returned to the sideline. As important as he’s been to New England’s offense, the contributions he’s made in the locker room — particularly as a mentor to his fellow receivers — have stood out to coach Mike Vrabel, who noted that Diggs typically sits in the front row during team meetings.

“There’s an energy to him. Been out there and available. He’s taken care of his body,” Vrabel said. “Plus, the production has been fantastic. I’m glad that we have him.”

Through his attorney, Diggs has denied all wrongdoing in the criminal case. He said minimizing the off-field distractions of this past week was easier because of the culture inside New England’s locker room.

“We don’t worry about anything going on outside of football,” Diggs said. “When you come into this building, you put your work hat on and go to work.”

Diggs joined a franchise that was coming off back-to-back four-win seasons. Now, he’s part of a 14-win team that earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

“I knew they had a good, young quarterback. I knew (Vrabel) was an amazing coach and that (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels knew how to draw it up,” Diggs said. “When I got around the receivers, I was surprised at how gifted they were. I’m excited for the challenges ahead of us.”

