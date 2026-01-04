Saints QB Tyler Shough concludes his solid rookie year with a late pick and a loss

ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough missed a chance to bolster his case for AP Offensive Rookie…

ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough missed a chance to bolster his case for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year by throwing a late interception in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year-old Shough started nine games for the Saints, taking over for Spencer Rattler during a Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay, and went 5-4. His best game was a Week 17 win at Tennessee that extended New Orleans’ winning streak to four games. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans.

“What Tyler’s done, his development, his growth, his ability to learn from each and every experience, he’s put a ton of good football out there,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said. “Obviously we’re all going to continue to try and improve and get better collectively as a football team, and certainly individually. And so I’m excited for what he’ll have for this offseason.”

Shough finished the season completing 66.7% of his passes with 10 TDs and six interceptions. He averaged 250.7 passing yards in his nine starts and averaged 19 rushing yards per game.

Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the favorite to win the rookie of the year award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. He had 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Panthers in all of those categories.

A fifth straight victory might have helped Shough. He played well for most of Sunday’s loss, finishing 23 of 35 for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 34 yards and a score.

But he made a critical mistake. With his team trailing 16-10 at the Falcons 20-yard line with 3:24 left, Shough was picked off by Dee Alford, who returned it 59 yards to set up a field goal for Atlanta.

“It’s a great play (by Alford),” Shough said. “The ball is already out and he falls off last, last second. There’s nothing more to it than that. It’s just football, really. It just sucks. And for me, it was just hoping to get another chance and let’s go score.”

Shough moved the Saints downfield quickly and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell, but the Falcons recovered an onside kick.

The Saints were missing leading rusher Alvin Kamara and leading receiver Chris Olave, plus two starters on the offensive line. They lost a third in the first half when left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was injured.

“Just unbelievable job by everybody stepping up,” Shough said. “Against that defense here, credit to them, because they’re a really good team, but credit to our guys for showing up and battling.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.