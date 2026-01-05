NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 10
L.A Rams at Carolina, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Chicago, 8:00 p.m. (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
Sunday, Jan. 11
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
L.A Chargers at New England, 8:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Monday, Jan. 12
Houston at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18
AFC lowest remaining seed at Denver, TBD
NFC lowest remaining seed at Seattle, TBD
AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 25
AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 8
At Santa Clara.
Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
