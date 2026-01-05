NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 10 L.A Rams at Carolina, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Green Bay at Chicago, 8:00…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 10

L.A Rams at Carolina, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 8:00 p.m. (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Jan. 11

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A Chargers at New England, 8:00 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Jan. 12

Houston at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18

AFC lowest remaining seed at Denver, TBD

NFC lowest remaining seed at Seattle, TBD

AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 8

At Santa Clara.

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.