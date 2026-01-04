Live Radio
NFL Most Sacks Single Season

The Associated Press

January 4, 2026, 4:21 PM

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, 2025, 23

2. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021, 22.5

3. Michael Strahan, New York Giants, 2001, 22.5

4. Mark Gastineau, New York Jets, 1984, 22

5. Jared Allen, Minnesota Vikings, 2011, 22

6. Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs, 2014, 22

7. Chris Doleman, Minnesota Vikings, 1989, 21

8. Reggie White, Philadelphia Eagles, 1987, 21

9. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 2018, 20.5

10. Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, 1986, 20.5

