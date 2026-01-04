NFL Most Sacks Single Season

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, 2025, 23 2. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021, 22.5 3. Michael Strahan, New York Giants,…

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, 2025, 23

2. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2021, 22.5

3. Michael Strahan, New York Giants, 2001, 22.5

4. Mark Gastineau, New York Jets, 1984, 22

5. Jared Allen, Minnesota Vikings, 2011, 22

6. Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs, 2014, 22

7. Chris Doleman, Minnesota Vikings, 1989, 21

8. Reggie White, Philadelphia Eagles, 1987, 21

9. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 2018, 20.5

10. Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, 1986, 20.5

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.