NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 3:15 PM

The National Football League Inactive Report.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Tershawn Wharton, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, LB Claudin Cherelus, CB Robert Rochell, S D’Anthony Bell, S Demani Richardson. TAMPA BAY: QB Connor Bazelak, OLB Anthony Nelson, CB Jamel Dean, WR Sterling Shepard, G Elijah Klein, DL Elijah Simmons.

NFL News | Sports
