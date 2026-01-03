NFL Inactive Report

The National Football League Inactive Report. CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Tershawn Wharton,…

The National Football League Inactive Report.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Tershawn Wharton, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, LB Claudin Cherelus, CB Robert Rochell, S D’Anthony Bell, S Demani Richardson. TAMPA BAY: QB Connor Bazelak, OLB Anthony Nelson, CB Jamel Dean, WR Sterling Shepard, G Elijah Klein, DL Elijah Simmons.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.