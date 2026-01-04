McCarthy gives Vikings another mixed-bag performance in season finale, including another injury exit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The final game of J.J. McCarthy’s first year as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback was a fitting…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The final game of J.J. McCarthy’s first year as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback was a fitting end to his roller-coaster season.

There was some good, some bad and more injury concerns that leave the Vikings continuing to wonder if he’s their franchise quarterback.

McCarthy completed 14 of 23 passes for 182 yards in just over a half on Sunday as the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 16-3. The second-year quarterback — who missed his entire rookie season after injuring his right knee during the preseason — pulled himself out of the game early in the third quarter after his throwing hand — diagnosed recently with a hairline fracture — worsened.

“It just started throbbing up a little bit during halftime,” said McCarthy, who returned to the lineup after missing the Vikings’ game against Detroit on Christmas Day. “I didn’t feel like I could throw without something wild happening with accuracy. So I thought it was best to tell them.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy’s decision to turn the game over to backup Max Brosmer was a sign of maturity in his young quarterback, who won’t turn 23 for two more weeks.

“I give him a lot of credit because he wanted to stay on that field like he always does,” O’Connell said. “And he was able to communicate that he needed to come out and we got Max in there.”

McCarthy has played in just 10 of a possible 35 games since he was drafted 10th overall in 2024, with a torn meniscus in his right knee keeping him out his entire rookie season, a badly sprained right ankle costing him five games this season and a concussion sidelining him for another. The throwing hand injury prevented him from finishing each of his last two starts.

In his 10 starts this season, McCarthy showed flashes of talent mixed with bouts of inaccuracy and questionable decision-making. Much of that is to be expected of a first-year starter, of course. But it’s safe to say the Vikings were expecting more consistency after committing to McCarthy over Sam Darnold, who led the team to a 14-3 record last year.

But McCarthy is counting on the experience he gained this year to help him avoid the pitfalls of his first season on the field.

“I just need to continue to work on everything that it takes to be a good quarterback in this league,” McCarthy said. “And I feel like the injuries will slowly fade away, with more situational awareness and presence.”

After the game, O’Connell was complimentary of McCarthy’s maturity, but he wouldn’t commit to naming him the team’s starting quarterback next season.

“I think he’s grown like a lot of young quarterbacks do throughout the season,” O’Connell said. “I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason.”

McCarthy got a vote of confidence from star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who became the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons.

“I’m excited to see us really grow, to see J.J. blossom into the quarterback that he needs to be, and we know he could be,” Jefferson said.

McCarthy did add one play to his 2025 highlight reel on Sunday, though it was another mixed result. On the Vikings’ first drive of the game, McCarthy sprinted out of the pocket and took off running. Along the way, he flattened linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper with a stiff-arm before slamming into cornerback Keisean Nixon on the sideline.

However, after the play, McCarthy got in Nixon’s face, and his trash talk earned him a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

“I’ve never stiff-armed someone in my life, so there was a little excitement — a little too much excitement,” McCarthy said sheepishly. “I got carried away right after, and I felt so bad because I felt like I let my team down. … It’s not going to happen again. I promise that.”

