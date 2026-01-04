Garrett sets sacks record and Szmyt’s field goal on last play gives Browns 20-18 win over Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Garrett wanted to get his 23rd sack and set the NFL’s single-season record in a victory.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Garrett wanted to get his 23rd sack and set the NFL’s single-season record in a victory.

Shedeur Sanders and Andre Szmyt did their part to make sure that became a reality.

After Ja’Marr Chase’s 4-yard touchdown catch gave Cincinnati an 18-17 advantage with 1:29 remaining, Sanders directed a 10-play, 40-yard drive, capped by Szmyt’s 49-yard field goal as time expired as the Cleveland Browns rallied to defeat the Bengals 20-18 in the season finale Sunday.

“I think all of our goals are aligned,” said Sanders, who was 3 of 6 for 33 yards on the final drive. “I think the ‘want to’ is to prove that I’m able to drive down the field. I was just excited to be put in a situation again.”

Garrett didn’t get his record-setting sack until 4:09 remained in the fourth quarter when he got Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow for a 6-yard loss at midfield, surpassing the 22 1/2 by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Burrow was in the shotgun formation on first-and-10 at the Browns 45-yard line.

Garrett said after the game that he dreamed Saturday night that he didn’t break the record.

“I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got to deny fate.’ Whatever it is we’ve got to make it happen. I just went into it and still had the utmost confidence in myself and my preparation, and in my guys,” Garrett said. “Any time I started thinking I was tired or the fatigue setting in, I thought about that dream. I picked my butt up. It was time to go.”

After the Bengals (6-11) took the lead, the Browns (5-12) got the ball on their 29 with 1:23 remaining. On third-and-10, Isaiah Bond had a 13-yard reception to move the chains. Three plays later, Sanders had an 11-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy with 31 seconds left to get the Browns in Szmyt’s range. Dylan Sampson had two carries for 7 yards to get it closer for Szmyt, who drilled it to give Cleveland two straight wins for the first time in two seasons.

It also was a perfect way to cap the season for Szmyt, who missed an extra point and field goal in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1.

It also ended up being a routine kick for Szmyt. Both of his extra-point attempts on Sunday were from 48 yards due to the Browns picking up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on their touchdowns.

“You kind of know how the ball is flying and what you need to do,” said Szmyt, who had a winning 55-yarder on the final play against Green Bay in Week 3. “I just hit one of those earlier. So just stay smooth, hit a clean ball and then the rest of it will do.”

The defense scored both touchdowns for Cleveland — Devin Bush had a 97-yard pick-6 and Sam Webb returned a fumble 47 yards.

It was the 15th time in franchise history the Browns had at least two defensive touchdowns in a game. The last was 2022 at Houston.

“Not exactly how you drew it up, to score twice on defense and for Andre to finish it at the end. I mean, you can’t write a better script than that,” Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. “For Myles Garrett, the way he got it in a really meaningful moment of the game and it came in a win, a great team win. So, I’m proud of those guys.”

Sanders finished 11 of 22 for 111 yards. He also had a fumble in the first quarter that led to Cincinnati’s first touchdown.

Burrow was 29 of 39 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Cincinnati.

“We beat ourselves today. False starts, turnovers, mental errors — it certainly wasn’t high-level football today,” Burrow said.

Burrow had a 4-yard TD pass to Chase Brown in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 6-0 lead and a 13-yard pass to Tee Higgins to get them within 14-12 at halftime. Normally reliable kicker Evan McPherson missed both of his extra-point attempts.

Brown had 72 yards rushing and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year career.

Chase had eight receptions for 96 yards, including the TD in the left back corner of the end zone while being covered by Webb. Cleveland’s Grant Delpit kept it a one-point game when he broke up Burrow’s pass to Mike Gesicki on the 2-point conversion.

“It was a strange game. The defense gives them six points total, two field goals. That’s got to be enough to win,” coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s the little things that got us.”

Stefanski’s future

Whether or not it was the final game for Stefanski remains unresolved. A decision by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam on Stefanski’s future is expected Monday.

Stefanski — a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year — is expected to have interest from other teams if he leaves Cleveland after six seasons and two playoff appearances. He refused to address his future after the game.

“Respectfully, this game is not about me,” he said. “I told you guys that. I’m proud of that group for fighting.”

Injuries

Browns: CB Denzel Ward (neck) left in the first half. … C Luke Wypler (knee) was injured in the fourth quarter.

Bengals: CB DJ Turner (calf) came out in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: Deciding Stefanski’s future along with the No. 7 pick.

Bengals: Will have the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.

