Chiefs look to continue recent domination over the Raiders

Kansas City (6-10) at Las Vegas (2-14) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 5½. Against the…

Kansas City (6-10) at Las Vegas (2-14)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 5½.

Against the spread: Chiefs 6-10, Raiders 6-10.

Series record: Chiefs lead 76-55-2.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Raiders 31-0 on Oct. 19 at Kansas City.

Last week: Chiefs lost to the Broncos 20-13; Raiders lost to the Giants 34-10.

Chiefs offense: overall (17), rush (23), pass (13), scoring (20).

Chiefs defense: overall (10), rush (10), pass (13), scoring (6).

Raiders offense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (27), scoring (32).

Raiders defense: overall (16), rush (18), pass (15), scoring (25).

Turnover differential: Chiefs minus-1; Raiders minus-7.

Chiefs player to watch

QB Chris Oladokun was forced into the starting role two weeks ago in Tennessee, when Gardner Minshew followed Patrick Mahomes by tearing ligaments in his knee. He then had to prepare for his first NFL start on Christmas night on just three days’ notice, and wound up throwing for just 66 yards. Expect a better performance with 10 days to prepare for this one.

Raiders players to watch

QBs Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell. With Geno Smith dealing with a significant ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll said he expected both to play. Each will have a chance to show that the Raiders should bring him back next season or for one of the other 31 clubs to take notice.

Key matchup

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty vs. Chiefs defensive front. This hasn’t been the kind of season Jeanty envisioned, but he is 112 yards from 1,000. He might have trouble reaching that milestone against a Chiefs defense that ranks 10th in allowing 104.9 yards per game. But Kansas City has given up 409 yards rushing in missed tackles, according to Next Gen Stats. Jeanty has gained 350 yards after breaking tackles, so he might have a chance.

Key injuries

Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) is unlikely to play. The Chiefs already have OTs Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris and Josh Simmons on injured reserve, along with Mahomes, Minshew, CBs Trent McDuffie Chris Roland-Wallace and Jaylen Watson, LB Leo Chenal and WRs Rashee Rice, Nikko Remigio and Tyquan Thornton.

Raiders: QB Geno Smith (ankle) likely won’t play. … DT Adam Butler (bicep) wasn’t as seriously hurt as feared and could play. … LT Kolton Miller (ankle) likely won’t play.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won the past three meetings, six of seven and 11 of 13. … Kansas City has never lost in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are 5-0 against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and KC defeated San Francisco in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. … The Chiefs and Raiders have met in three playoff games with Kansas City winning two of them.

Stats and stuff

Kansas City has lost five straight and seven of its past nine. … The Chiefs are assured of their first losing season since 2012, the year before Andy Reid took over as coach. They went 2-14 that season under Romeo Crennel. … Kansas City has had 272 yards of offense combined over the past two weeks. It has not eclipsed 275 yards in any of its past four games. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs 46 yards receiving to reach 13,000 for his career. He has caught a pass in 189 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and longest streak in franchise history. … DT Chris Jones needs one sack to tie Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third most in Chiefs history. … The Raiders have lost 10 consecutive games, tied with a skid last season for the fifth-longest skid in franchise history. Another defeat would tie for the third longest which was set in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. The Raiders’ longest losing streaks were 19 games in the 1961-62 seasons and 16 in 2013-14. … Las Vegas’ losing streak is the longest active one in the NFL. … The Raiders have a point differential of minus-193, worst in the NFL. … Their average point different is minus-12.1 per game. If it doesn’t improve, that will be the highest since the 2020 New York Jets finished with a minus-13.4 average. … RB Ashton Jeanty is one of two rookies ever with at least 800 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns and five receiving TDs. The other is Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965. … LB Devin White’s 168 tackles are second to Miami’s Jordyn Brooks, who has 174. … … The Raiders have held opponents to zero or negative yards on 95 rushing plays, tied with Minnesota for best in the league. … A victory would give Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll 173 for his career, which would move him into a tie for 16th with Jeff Fisher. Carroll is currently tied with Bill Parcells.

Fantasy tip

The Chiefs defense might be worth a look given the Raiders offensive struggles. They have failed to reach 30 points a franchise-worst 36 straight regular-season games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.