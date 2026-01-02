Broncos look to clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed with win against Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) at Denver (13-3) Sunday, 4:25 EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 12 1/2. Against the…

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) at Denver (13-3)

Sunday, 4:25 EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 12 1/2.

Against the spread: Chargers 8-7-1; Broncos 6-9-1.

Series record: Broncos lead 72-58-1.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Broncos 23-20 on Sept. 21, 2025, in Inglewood, California.

Last week: Chargers lost to Texans 20-16; Broncos beat Chiefs 20-13.

Chargers offense: overall (12), rush (12), pass (15), scoring (T-16).

Chargers defense: overall (4), rush (9), pass (6), scoring (7).

Broncos offense: overall (9), rush (19), pass (9), scoring (14).

Broncos defense: overall (3), rush (2), pass (8), scoring (4).

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-4 ; Broncos minus-5.

Chargers player to watch

QB Trey Lance is making his sixth career start and first for the Chargers. He’s appeared in three games this season, completing 7 of 13 passes for 90 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and two sacks.

Broncos player to watch

WR Courtland Sutton surpassed 1,000 yards last week, but he dropped a touchdown pass and caught just four of the 10 passes Bo Nix threw his way. Sutton has 73 receptions for 1,012 yards and seven TDs this season, a similar output to last year when he caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight TDs.

Key matchup

The Chargers offensive line and backup QB versus Denver’s dominant pass rush. The Broncos have had a franchise-record and NFL-best 64 sacks so far and are within striking distance of the NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Chicago Bears, who had a dozen in their season finale that year.

Key injuries

Chargers: Coach Jim Harbaugh said he’s sitting QB Justin Herbert (left hand) for the finale along with several other starters. Rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) missed practice time this week as did CB Nikko Reed (hamstring) and OL Jamaree Salyer (hamstring). Harbaugh said he doesn’t expect Salyer to play Sunday.

Broncos: LB Dre Greenlaw has been dealing with a hamstring injury and won’t play in the finale. WR Pat Bryant (concussion), TE Nate Adkins (knee) and DL John Franklin-Meyers (hip) were limited in practice this week.

Series notes

The Chargers have won all three games against Denver and Sean Payton with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. All three have been one-score games.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season, the first time that’s happened since they reached the postseason four consecutive times from 2006-09. … The Bolts are coming off a 20-16 loss to Houston in which they were 2 of 5 in the red zone while the defense allowed a pair of rare long touchdown passes to open the game. K Cameron Dicker missed a field goal from inside 40 yards for the first time in his career and pulled an extra point wide for the first time this season. … The Chargers are the only team that’s unbeaten (5-0) in the AFC West this season. … RB Omarion Hampton has a touchdown in three of his past four games. … WR Quentin Johnston is coming off a 98-yard performance in Week 17. … WR Keenan Allen had seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Denver in Week 3. … The Broncos were the first team to clinch a playoff spot and can earn the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed with a win Sunday. The Broncos won the AFC West for the first time since 2015, ending the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign atop the division. … Broncos QB Bo Nix is tied for the second-most victories over the first two seasons at his position with 23. With a win Sunday, he’ll tie Russell Wilson’s NFL record of 24 wins in his first two seasons. … Nix needs one TD pass to become the fourth QB in NFL history with at least 25 in each of his first two seasons. … Nix is the third player ever, joining Herbert and Peyton Manning, with 3,500-plus passing yards and 25 or more TD passes in each of his first two NFL seasons. … RB RJ Harvey leads rookies with a dozen TDs this season. He’s scored a TD in five consecutive games. … LB Nik Bonitto had two sacks in Week 3 against the Chargers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.