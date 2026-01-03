49ers’ Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall miss crucial game against Seahawks with injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Ricky Pearsall missed the…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Ricky Pearsall missed the Week 18 showdown for the division title against the Seattle Seahawks with injuries.

Williams got hurt on the first snap from scrimmage in a win last week against Chicago. He was listed as questionable for the game Saturday night against the Seahawks but was unable to play.

Pearsall has been slowed by a knee injury and missed his eighth game overall this season despite being limited in practice all week.

Austen Pleasants made his first career start in Williams’ place with Brandon Parker elevated from the practice squad for the game as a reserve.

Pearsall has 36 catches for 528 yards this season. Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson will get more opportunities with him out this week.

The 49ers did get Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle (ankle) back after he missed last week’s game. Cornerback Upton Stout (concussion) and defensive end Keion White (groin) were also active after being listed as questionable.

Seahawks backup left tackle Josh Jones was active after being listed as questionable with injuries to his ankle and knee and started in place of the injured Charles Cross.

The other inactive players for San Francisco were running back Isaac Guerendo, defensive end Robert Beal, linebacker Curtis Robinson, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, receiver Jordan Watkins and cornerback Chase Lucas.

The inactive players for Seattle were Cross, safety Coby Bryant (knee), linebacker Jared Ivey, guard Bryce Cabeldue, offensive lineman Mason Richman and tight end Nick Kallerup. Jalen Milroe was the emergency third quarterback.

The 49ers also elevated linebacker Eric Kendricks from the practice squad to play Saturday.

The Seahawks elevated running back Cam Akers and cornerback Tyler Hall from the practice squad for the game.

