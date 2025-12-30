Stafford’s 3 INTs hurt Rams’ chances of winning a game and perhaps his own of winning NFL’s MVP

ATLANTA (AP) — Matthew Stafford reached a career milestone, though his three interceptions hurt the Rams’ chances of winning a…

Stafford set a career high in touchdown passes in a season with 42 when he hit Puka Nakua for an 11-yard score with 2:46 to play, but the Falcons answered with a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds left and upset the Rams 27-24 on Monday night.

Stafford was 22 for 38 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and a season-high three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. It was the quarterback’s first three-interception game since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“He’s a total stud,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We wouldn’t be in a lot of the great situations we’re in without him. But tonight was, it was a night that he’s capable of playing better.”

Stafford helped rally the Rams from a 24-3 second-half deficit to tie the score at 24 on his scoring toss to Nakua. His first touchdown was a 27-yard pass to Terrence Ferguson in the third quarter that pulled the Rams within 24-10.

Stafford was also sacked three times, which matched a season high, but didn’t feel like the Falcons’ pressure was overwhelming.

“Every week is a new challenge,” Stafford said. “Just because you play good one week doesn’t mean you’re going to play good the next, and vice versa. So just got to go out there and continue to trust what we’ve done all year, and then we got to just show up and make the plays on game day.”

Stafford’s previous high for touchdowns in a season was 41, which he accomplished twice. He had 41 in 2011 with the Lions and in 2021 with the Rams.

NFL MVP race tightens

Stafford was the betting favorite to win the first MVP award of his 17-year career ahead of Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye. On Sunday, Maye had a near-perfect afternoon against the Jets, presumably closing the gap on Stafford. Maye was 19 for 21 for 256 yards and five touchdowns in New York as the Patriots rolled to a 42-10 win. He played the first six possessions of the game and led the Patriots to six touchdowns.

Stafford is averaging 278 passing yards per game to Maye’s 262.7, has 42 passing TDs to Maye’s 30 and the quarterbacks are even with eight interceptions apiece. Maye’s big day against the Jets pulled him virtually even with Stafford in passer rating prior to the Falcons game. Maye also has 409 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while Stafford has -2 rushing yards and no rushing touchdowns on the season. Maye’s completion percentage, which leads the NFL, is 71.7 to Stafford’s 65.2 (18th).

The Patriots clinched the AFC East on Sunday and enter Week 18 with a 13-3 record, while Stafford’s Rams are 11-5 and will enter the playoffs as a wild card. The Patriots will close the regular season at home against the Dolphins and still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so Maye figures to play. Los Angeles will host the Arizona Cardinals and McVay said Monday his starters will play.

