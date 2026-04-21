Bears can go several ways in the NFL draft as they try to replicate their success last year

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — When it comes to choosing a direction in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears have…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — When it comes to choosing a direction in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears have some flexibility.

And if they can replicate last year’s success, they’ll really be in good shape.

“We feel prepared. We put in the time,” general manager Ryan Poles said on Tuesday. “When we’re on the clock, I’ve got a ton of confidence things are going to work out just the way we planned them to be. If things start to shift and move, we’re agile enough to make adjustments if that’s moving up, moving back, we’ll be ready for anything that comes our way.”

The Bears have seven picks in the draft, starting at No. 25 on Thursday, as they try to build on a breakthrough season.

Chicago went from finishing last in the NFC North to capturing the division championship with an 11-6 record in coach Ben Johnson’s first year. Quarterback Caleb Williams made big strides in his second season and threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards.

The Bears advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years by beating the rival Green Bay Packers in a wild-card game before losing an overtime thriller to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

It was quite a ride for the team and the fans. A big part of that success was what happened on draft weekend, and the Bears hope to do it again.

Poles drafted four big contributors on offense last year. He took tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick, added receiver Luther Burden and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo in the second round and selected running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh.

Loveland led Chicago in receptions (58) and yards (713) and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (six). Trapilo played in 14 regular-season games before tearing the patella tendon in his left knee in the wild-card win over Green Bay, an injury that is expected to keep him out for most of next season.

The speedy Burden had 652 yards receiving, and Monangai ran for 783 while forming a productive tandem with D’Andre Swift.

Can this year’s picks have a similar impact, particularly on the defense?

“Colston Loveland shows up every week,” assistant general manager Jeff King said. “Luther Burden shows up in big games at critical moments. Kyle Monangai carried the load when we had to lean on him. Right? That goes to more the character than the talent. And they’re really talented. So. Yeah, if it lines up like that defensively, sure. But we’re going to have to not lean on last year. We have to divorce ourselves from that success and start over.”

The Bears had just 35 sacks last season. Their only player in double digits was Montez Sweat with 10, and no one else had more than six.

Chicago also lost its top four safeties in free agency, including three-time All-Pro Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. The Bears did sign former Seattle Seahawk Coby Bryant, but they could still use help there.

King said they won’t necessarily be drafting for need.

“If it’s equal, the need may come into play here or there,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’re not going to go wrong by taking the best football player. I think we all agree with that.”

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