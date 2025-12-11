Eagles look to rebound against struggling Raiders after 3 straight losses

Las Vegas (2-11) at Philadelphia (8-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BetMGM NFL odds: Eagles by 11 1/2. Against the…

Las Vegas (2-11) at Philadelphia (8-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL odds: Eagles by 11 1/2.

Against the spread: Raiders 5-8; Eagles 7-6.

Series record: Eagles lead 7-6.

Last meeting: Derek Carr threw for 323 yards and the Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22 on Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Raiders offense: overall (31), rush (32), pass (26), scoring (32).

Raiders defense: overall (16), rush (16), pass (17), scoring (24).

Eagles offense: overall (24), rush (22), pass (22), scoring (19).

Eagles defense: overall (22), rush (26), pass (15), scoring (9t).

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-3; Eagles plus-3.

Bears players to watch

DE Maxx Crosby. He has been wreaking havoc on opponents all season and particularly of late. He has five sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his last six games, upping his season total to 25 tackles for loss.

Eagles player to watch

QB Jalen Hurts. How will Hurts bounce back after throwing a career-worst four interceptions with a total of five turnovers, counting his one fumble lost, in Monday’s 22-19 overtime loss at the Chargers? Coach Nick Sirianni backed Hurts’ job security during the week in spite of him throwing five interceptions in his last two games after doing it just once in the first 11 contests.

Key matchup

Eagles offense vs. Raiders defense. The Eagles have not been sharp all season. The Raiders are better statistically on defense than offense, but Philadelphia’s offensive execution likely will be as impactful as the strength of Vegas’ defense. The Eagles have failed to score more than 21 points in the last five games and have had difficulty sustaining drives all season.

Key injuries

Raiders: QB Geno Smith (throwing shoulder) didn’t practice Wednesday after getting injured against Denver, possibly opening the door for backup Kenny Pickett to start Sunday against his former team. Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Smith is day to day. … CB Kyu Blu Kelly (torn patellar tendon) is out for the season after getting hurt against the Broncos. … TE Michael Mayer (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, but was limited after being sidelined the last two games. … OT Kolton Miller (ankle), on injured reserve since Sept. 20, also was limited in practice.

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson (foot) has missed the last three games and would not have practiced Wednesday had Philadelphia held a regular session instead of a walkthrough. … DT Jalen Carter (shoulders), who didn’t play against the Chargers on Monday, also would not have practiced Wednesday.

Series notes

The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV on January 25, 1981, in New Orleans.

Stats and stuff

Raiders have lost seven in a row and 11 of 12 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. … Pickett backed up Hurts last season in Philadelphia. He was 8 for 11 for 97 yards and a touchdown in relief of Smith in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Denver. … The Raiders have allowed at least four sacks and rushed for fewer than 75 yards in five straight games. … Las Vegas ranks last in the NFL in both yards rushing per game (72.7) and points scored per game (15.1) and second from the bottom in total offense (257.2 yards per game). … Eagles hold a 1 1/2-game lead over Dallas in the NFC East and would be the No. 3 seed if the playoffs ended before this week’s games in spite of losing three in a row. … Hurts was 21 of 40 for 240 yards without a touchdown against the Chargers. He threw an interception and lost a fumble on the same play. … RB Saquon Barkley eclipsed 100 yards in a game for just the second time this season when he ran for 122 yards on 20 carries against the Chargers. … WR A.J. Brown has had 100-plus yards receiving in each of the last three games. He’s second behind DeVonta Smith in yards receiving with 839. Smith leads the club with 862. … Jalyx Hunt had 2 1/2 sacks as the Eagles recorded seven against the Chargers. … Over the last seven games, K Jake Elliott has missed five field goals and an extra point.

Fantasy tip

Barkley’s recent improved play combined with Vegas’ porous rush defense could set up Philadelphia’s running back up for a heavy workload.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.