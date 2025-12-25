Broncos place center Luke Wattenberg on IR in surprising blow to offensive line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos placed center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve before their game against the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos placed center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, a surprising and significant blow to their offensive line as they take aim at a postseason berth.

Wattenberg had started the first 15 games of the season before showing up on the injury report with a shoulder problem this week. The move to the IR means he will be out at least four weeks, which would take the Broncos though the AFC title game.

Their first order of business is winning the AFC West. They can do it this weekend with a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and by getting some help from Houston with a victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Washington, has been solid in the middle for the Broncos all season. And last month, the team rewarded the 28-year-old offensive lineman with a four-year, $48 million contract extension.

Alex Forsyth was starting in his place against Kansas City. He played four games when Wattenberg was injured last season.

The Broncos also promoted tight end Marcedes Lewis and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, promoted linebacker Levelle Bailey and wide receiver Michael Bandy, and waived running back Cody Schrader amid a flurry of roster moves Thursday.

The 41-year-old Lewis was signed in late October and has appeared in four games for Denver. He’s providing some depth at tight end while Nate Adkins continues to deal with a lingering knee injury.

Bailey is providing depth with linebacker Dre Greenlaw out with a hamstring injury, and Bandy is doing the same at wide receiver, where the Broncos are missing rookie Pat Bryant in the concussion protocol.

