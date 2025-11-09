Reaction to the death of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue

Notable reactions to former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue’s death at age 84 on Sunday: ___ “Paul was the ultimate steward…

Notable reactions to former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue’s death at age 84 on Sunday:

___

“Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL. I am forever grateful and proud to have Paul as my friend and mentor. I cherished the innumerable hours we spent together where he helped shape me as an executive but also as a man, husband and father.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

___

“Paul Tagliabue was not just a pioneering commissioner, he was a mentor and friend to me and so many others. With his vision, integrity and tenacity, he ushered in an unprecedented era of growth in the NFL. At the NBA, we also knew Paul as a former basketball standout at Georgetown University who was always available for advice and counsel.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

___

“Among his many enduring lessons of leadership we remember was his understanding of the power of sports to bring people together and make a difference off the field of play, including most recently collaborating with our league to promote civic engagement around the country. Paul was that kind of selfless leader throughout his life and career.” — Silver.

___

“During his Hall of Fame NFL career, Paul fostered labor peace with our players, oversaw the expansion of the league to 32 teams, ushered in an era of state-of-the-art stadiums and laid the important groundwork of establishing the league as a global brand. He helped modernize the structure of the league office and its business operations, providing the playbook for the NFL’s strategic embrace of his era’s emerging technologies including cable, satellite and the internet.” — Goodell.

___

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Tagliabue, one of the most respected and influential leaders in the history of the game. His impact reached far beyond the NFL, extending to every level of football, including the college ranks, where his steady leadership and forward-thinking vision helped forge relationships that helped strengthen our sport for future generations. His enduring commitment to education and excellence included endowing an NFF National Scholar-Athlete Award, a lasting testament to his belief in the power of football to develop future leaders.” — Steve Hatchell, President & CEO, National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.