Raiders activate backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders activated backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, out since late August because of a…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders activated backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, out since late August because of a broken wrist, from injured reserve on Wednesday.

There was no corresponding move announced to make room for him on the main roster.

Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that O’Connell has been practicing against the first-team defense, an indication he is ahead of Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 spot behind starter Geno Smith.

“He’s had quite a bit of practice opportunity to get going,” Carroll said. “He’s done all right with it, too.”

O’Connell, a fourth-round draft in 2023 pick out of Purdue, started 17 games over his first two seasons. He threw for 3,830 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. O’Connell also completed 62.6% of his passes.

He broke his right wrist on Aug. 23 in a preseason game at Arizona. O’Connell was the No. 2 quarterback until the injury, but then the Raiders traded for Pickett, sending a fifth-round pick to Cleveland. Las Vegas hosts the Browns on Sunday.

Pickett was selected 20th overall in the 2022 draft by Pittsburgh and started 24 games but is on his fourth team in less than two years.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.