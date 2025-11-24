McCarthy’s struggles for the Vikings have had a ripple effect on their formula for success

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The development process in the NFL for a quarterback learning the most demanding and difficult job…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The development process in the NFL for a quarterback learning the most demanding and difficult job in organized sports can test the patience of any coach or player, let alone the fans.

The challenge of breaking in J.J. McCarthy that the Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of this season has been creating all kinds of cracks in their foundation for success, and the evidence was all over their latest loss.

Despite beginning the game in Green Bay on Sunday with a ground-driven strategy that netted 69 yards on their first 10 handoffs, either to Aaron Jones or Jordan Mason, the Vikings trailed by two scores early in the third quarter and needed McCarthy in drop-back mode to have a realistic chance to rally.

The Packers’ defense, which has consistently been one of the league’s best all season, predictably took advantage of a struggling young passer and sent the Vikings to a 23-6 defeat behind five sacks, two interceptions — and one impotent second-half performance.

“The formula cannot be to end up being down double digits in the second half,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It takes you out of the game that you want to play.”

Start with the scheme directed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The Vikings last season ranked second in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in third down conversion rate against. They had five more interceptions (24) than the next-closest team. The Vikings offense was productive enough at more than 25 points per game, the ninth-best mark in the league, that they held two-or-more-score leads in the fourth quarter in 11 of 17 games on the way to finishing 14-3.

The Vikings (4-7) have enjoyed that scenario this season only twice in 11 games. They’ve already faced two-possession fourth-quarter deficits eight times this season after only three such instances last season. Guess what? The defense ranks 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game and has just three interceptions, tied for the second fewest in the league.

The quarterback trouble has also thrown O’Connell off his play-calling game.

The Vikings covered 59 yards in eight plays early in the second quarter while trailing 7-3 to set up a third-and-1 at the 17, when tight end T.J. Hockenson took a direct snap for the first time in his Vikings career and was stonewalled at the line of scrimmage. Mason followed fullback C.J. Ham up the middle on fourth-and-1 and was stuffed for a loss. That was as costly of a turnover, albeit on downs, as the other three that followed.

The Packers went the other way for a field goal, after O’Connell frantically called timeout to prevent what he feared would be a 12-men-on-the-field penalty and give the home team a first-and-goal situation. Except Ivan Pace Jr. was hustling off the field for no reason, because it turned out the Vikings actually had the legal amount of players before that special teams snap.

“The margin of error is clearly pretty razor thin right now,” O’Connell said. “But what we can’t do is lose the turnover battle three to nothing, significantly lose the field-position battle, and then have negative plays on offense that gives you really no chance against better defenses in the league. We’ve got to have some things corrected that are proving to be somewhat fatal in certain areas of our team right now, well beyond just having a young quarterback.”

What’s working

Though the Packers were content to run the ball all afternoon, the Vikings limited Jordan Love to 6.6 yards per pass attempt, his third-lowest mark this season. They’re seventh in the league in passing yards allowed (186.1) per game.

What needs help

McCarthy, who was put in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the team flight home, is in the deep end and barely treading water. The inaccuracy is one problem, but he’s also repeatedly played himself into sacks by holding onto the ball too long despite strong protection in front of him.

Stock up

Will Reichard has been one of the few players to perform at or above expectations. He’s the first player in NFL history with four field goals of 59 yards or longer in a season.

Stock down

On a smaller scale, the Vikings have also been on a roller coaster ride with rookie returner Myles Price, who has had several long runbacks but made more than his share of costly mistakes. He let himself get blocked into a bouncing punt after the Vikings defense started the second half with a stop, and that fumble gave the Packers a fresh set of downs at the 5-yard line.

Injury report

McCarthy’s status will again be closely watched this week, with no guarantee he’ll be cleared to play. OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) missed his second straight game after being listed as questionable last week. LT Christian Darrisaw and LG Donovan Jackson both left the game with foot injuries.

Key number

11.2% — McCarthy’s sack rate is the third-highest season rate in the league over the past three years, per Sportradar data.

Up next

The Vikings will be heavy underdogs this Sunday at Seattle, where they won last season for the first time since 2006.

