Ken Anderson, Roger Craig among 9 seniors semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2026 class

Former MVP Ken Anderson, versatile running back Roger Craig and former AFL star Otis Taylor are among the nine semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 in the seniors category.

A blue-ribbon committee reduced the list down from 34 candidates of players who last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 2000 season.

The committee will cut down the list to three finalists who will advance to voting by the full selection committee to be conducted before the Super Bowl in February. There also will be 15 modern-era finalists, one coach and one contributor for the Class of 2026. Between four and eight new members will be elected in the second year of this current format.

The other semifinalists are former star receivers Henry Ellard and Stanley Morgan; special teams standout Steve Tasker; defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby; and cornerback Eddie Meador.

The candidates revealed Wednesday didn’t include returning finalists Maxie Baughan and Jim Tyrer, who were eliminated in the latest voting.

Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler for Cincinnati and won the MVP in 1981, when he helped the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl before losing to San Francisco. When Anderson retired after the 1986 season, he ranked sixth all time with 32,838 yards passing and 13th with 197 TD passes.

Craig was a key part of San Francisco’s dynasty in the 1980s with his ability as a physical runner and as a receiver out of the backfield. Craig was the first player ever to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, which happened in 1985, and he led the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage in 1988 when he helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl.

Craig also was part of the title-winning teams in San Francisco in the 1984 and 1989 seasons. His 410 yards from scrimmage in those Super Bowl wins are the third-most ever behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Franco Harris.

Taylor spent his entire 11-year career with Kansas City, earning All-Pro honors in the AFL in 1966 and NFL in 1971. He led the AFL with 11 TD catches in 1967 and the NFL with 1,110 yards in 1971. He finished his career with 410 catches for 7,306 yards and 57 TDs and caught a touchdown pass to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl following the 1969 season.

Ellard was a two-time All-Pro with the Rams and finished his 16-year career with 814 catches for 13,777 yards and 65 TDs.

Morgan spent most of his career with New England and is still the Patriots all-time leader with 10,352 yards receiving. His 19.2 yards per reception is the best ever among all 181 players with at least 500 receptions.

Tasker excelled on coverage of punts and kicks, recording seven blocked kicks and catching nine TD passes as a receiver on offense. He helped Buffalo win four straight AFC title games before losing in the Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls in his 13-year career.

Greenwood was a key part of Pittsburgh’s famed “Steel Curtain” defense in the 1970s, earning two All-Pro honors and being part of four Super Bowl champions.

Jacoby was a two-time All-Pro and a main member of “The Hogs” offensive line that helped Washington win three Super Bowl titles.

Meador played with the Rams from 1959-70 and was an all-decade selection for the 1960s. He was a two-time All-Pro and finished his career with 46 interceptions.

