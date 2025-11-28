Feast on Sports: What to watch during Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving week is a time for family gatherings, big meals and maybe a little early Christmas shopping. It also happens…

Thanksgiving week is a time for family gatherings, big meals and maybe a little early Christmas shopping.

It also happens to be a massive week for sports fans.

In addition to the regularly scheduled NFL, NBA and NHL games, there’s a multitude of other options perfect for parking on the couch and letting all that food digest.

Here’s a look a where to watch during Thanksgiving week (all times Eastern):

Friday

NFL

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., Prime Video. An NFL game for Black Friday that has playoff implications.

College football

No. 6 Mississippi at Mississippi State, noon, ABC. The annual Egg Bowl has an interesting side plot with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin planning to announce if he’s staying or leaving for another SEC team.

No. 23 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia in Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., ABC. The Bulldogs’ bid to reach the CFP appears to be on solid ground, but they sure don’t want to lose to their rival.

No. 2 Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC. The Hoosiers’ perfect season should continue against the struggling Boilermakers, but it is a rivalry game so …

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC. The Longhorns would love nothing more than to spoil the Aggies’ best season since 1992 and boost their slim playoff hopes.

Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., Fox. The Territorial Cup has some juice in it for the first time since 2014.

College basketball

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 13 Illinois at Madison Square Garden should be incredible theater, 12:30 p.m., Fox.

Golf

Skins Game, 9 a.m., Prime Video. The return of a fan favorite will feature Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.