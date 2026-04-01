NFLPA’s JC Tretter urges NFL to avoid having to use replacement officials

The NFL Players Association is urging the league to reach an agreement with the officials’ union to avoid a work…

The NFL Players Association is urging the league to reach an agreement with the officials’ union to avoid a work stoppage and use of replacement officials.

JC Tretter, the new executive director of the NFLPA, met with Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, and issued a joint statement after meeting on Tuesday.

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a one-year rule for the upcoming season that would allow the replay center in New York to correct “clear and obvious mistakes made by on-field officials that impact the game” in case of a work stoppage involving the NFLRA.

“Player safety requires trained, professional officials on the field,” Tretter said. “They manage the game in real time, enforce the rules, and stop situations from escalating. That can’t be replaced by less-experienced crews or handled remotely. If player safety truly matters, trained professional officials on the field are not negotiable.”

The league and the NFLRA have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement since the summer of 2024. The current CBA expires May 31.

“The negotiations haven’t progressed the way we hoped from a timing standpoint,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the conclusion of the league’s annual meeting. “We obviously have obligations to fans and everyone in the National Football League to play. We’ll be prepared to play. We’re taking the appropriate steps to be ready, but we’re also keenly focused on negotiations.”

The league is moving forward with plans to begin hiring and training replacement officials in the next several weeks, two people with knowledge of the discussions have told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

“Professional officials are trained to control the game in real time,” Green said. “They are the first responders on the field — maintaining order, enforcing rules, and preventing dangerous situations from escalating.”

Green added the union remains “hopeful that an agreement can be reached that avoids past disruptions and ensures the game continues to be officiated at the highest level.”

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