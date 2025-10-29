Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9

By Week 9, the fantasy football grind is real — bye weeks, injuries and matchups separate contenders from pretenders. Whether…

Whether it’s a quarterback in rhythm, a running back on a roll, or a receiver trending up, here’s who earns a start and who’s better off on your bench.

Quarterbacks

Start: Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs Dolphins

Jackson faces a Miami defense that struggles against mobile quarterbacks. The Dolphins man coverage creates lanes for scrambles and Baltimore’s offense punishes over pursuit. Expect multiple touchdowns and at least 250 total yards.

Other locks:

— Dak Prescott vs Cardinals

— Jayden Daniels vs Seahawks

— Trevor Lawrence vs Raiders

Avoid: C.J. Stroud, Texans vs Broncos

Stroud’s poise is never in doubt, but Denver’s pass rush leads the league in sacks. The Texans offensive line has allowed pressure, and with Nico Collins questionable, Stroud could be forced into quick, low-yield throws. He’s a floor play this week.

Running backs

Start: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants vs 49ers

Cam Skattebo’s season-ending ankle injury has put Tracy back into the driver’s seat in the Giants backfield. With only Devin Singletary to spell him, Tracy will get plenty of work against the 49ers run defense.

Other locks:

— Christian McCaffrey vs Giants

— Jonathan Taylor vs Steelers

— Bijan Robinson vs Patriots

Avoid: Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks vs Commanders

Walker’s explosiveness is not in doubt, but with Zach Charbonnet getting passing down and goal-line work and Seattle leaning on shorter throws, Walker’s floor is lower than usual. He hasn’t gotten into double-digit fantasy points in his past three outings, and I don’t expect him to buck that trend this week.

Wide receivers

Start: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs Vikings

St. Brown dominates at Ford Field, averaging nine targets per home game. Minnesota’s corners may struggle with his physical route-running or precision underneath. Expect another WR1 performance indoors.

Other locks:

— Rashee Rice vs Bills

— Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Commanders

— Michael Pittman vs Steelers

Avoid: Rashid Shaheed, Saints vs Rams

Shaheed has been a tempting boom option lately, but with a new QB under center in Tyler Shough and an opponent in the Rams that has been pressuring QBs, he’s not the upside play you might normally expect.

Tight ends

Start: Zach Ertz, Commanders vs Seahawks

Ertz had 16 yards in Week 8, but if his opponent this week, Seattle, struggles to defend any position, it’s tight end — they’re a top-10 matchup going in. Averaging a little more than six targets over his past three games, Ertz is in a prime bounce-back position this week.

Other locks:

— Jake Ferguson vs Cardinals

— Dalton Kincaid vs Chiefs

— Kyle Pitts vs Patriots

Avoid:

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs Falcons

Henry’s early season involvement has cooled, and the Falcons have been the NFL’s best defense against tight ends, allowing just one touchdown to the position all season. New England’s passing attack funnels outside to its speed receivers, leaving Henry as more of a blocking presence in Week 9.

