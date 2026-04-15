Dolphins not interested in trading star running back De’Von Achane, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jon-Eric Sullivan is looking for generational players to add in next week’s NFL draft. The…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jon-Eric Sullivan is looking for generational players to add in next week’s NFL draft.

The Miami Dolphins general manager knows he already has one on his roster in De’Von Achane, and he has no interest in parting ways with the star running back.

Despite unloading the majority of Miami’s core from the last few seasons, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Sullivan said Wednesday that Achane is not going anywhere amid contract negotiations.

“He is not available for trade,” Sullivan said. “Things are going good. We’ve had some positive conversations over the last couple of days. Trending in the right direction.”

Achane is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to be a key piece of Miami’s rebuilt roster along with quarterback Malik Willis, whom Miami acquired after cutting Tagovailoa in March.

Achane rushed for at least 800 yards in each of his first three seasons, with 1,350 yards on 238 carries last season. He averaged a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry with eight rushing touchdowns, along with 488 receiving yards and four receiving scores.

The Dolphins have 11 total picks in the 2026 draft, including the 11th overall selection.

Sullivan also had had talks on potential contract extensions for center Aaron Brewer and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, though nothing is imminent for either veteran. Both were captains for the Dolphins last season.

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