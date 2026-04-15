The NFL’s best teams use Day 3 of the draft to build winning rosters

Winning Day 3 of the NFL draft is a building block for success in the league. While most of the…

Winning Day 3 of the NFL draft is a building block for success in the league.

While most of the draft buzz centers on top prospects who can make an immediate impact, evaluating players for the later rounds is a crucial part of the process.

Early-round picks generate excitement, get bigger contracts and bring higher expectations. Star power sells tickets and merchandise. But rosters are built and sustained with players drafted on Saturday when the fourth through seventh rounds take place. Teams that consistently contend find players who can contribute in those rounds.

These are the guys who play key roles on special teams, can develop into starters and provide needed depth.

“I’d say the late round to (undrafted) free agents, honestly, the fifth through undrafted players, it’s probably a similar pool of players,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “That’s where you tip your hat to your scouting staff because they know the players as much as anybody, and we spend as much time talking about that group of players as we do the other players that are graded higher. …

“You take a lot of pride in those players because those players have an opportunity to enhance your overall program, enhance your overall team. Again, just get them in the building. If they’re on the roster, great. If they’re off the roster in the practice squad, no problem. We’ve talked about this. You’re going to need those players at some point to go in and play really important snaps.”

Trusting the scouts

The best scouting departments shine in the later rounds after spending months identifying traits that stand out and upside that may have been overlooked by other teams.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks had five starters who were selected on Day 3 of the draft or were signed as undrafted free agents. Tight end A.J. Barner, guard Anthony Bradford and cornerback Coby Bryant each were fourth-round picks. Center Jalen Sundell and linebacker Drake Thomas were signed after going undrafted.

The 2024 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles found one of their best offensive linemen in the seventh round, taking a chance on Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata in 2018. Edge rusher Josh Sweat, who sacked Patrick Mahomes 2 1/2 times in a dominant defensive performance against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, was a fourth-round pick. Starting safety Reed Blankenship was an undrafted free agent.

One of Philadelphia’s all-time greats — Jason Kelce — was a sixth-round pick who anchored the offensive line for more than a decade and helped the team win its first Super Bowl title in 2018 and reach another title game in 2023. Howie Roseman was in his second season as general manager when he selected Kelce in 2011.

“I think when you’re talking about the first-round picks, you’re hoping you’re getting a two-contract player that has Pro Bowl potential,” Roseman said. “So you’re looking at it over hopefully eight- , nine- , 10-year period. Then I think as you go through the draft, those expectations change just based on really the research on those picks. When you’re in the fifth round, can you expect that you’re going to get an eight- , nine- , 10-year player based on the resource? Maybe not. Obviously, that’s what we’re looking to do and that’s what we’re looking to hit on.”

Cap friendly

From a salary cap standpoint, Day 3 picks and undrafted free agents are especially valuable because they make less money, have cost-controlled contracts and are low risk. These players also help build culture. They often enter the league with something to prove, feeling overlooked or doubted. They push established players and create more competition.

“Great players come from everywhere in the draft, whether they’re a first-round pick, seventh-round pick, undrafted free agent,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said. “Our scouts do a great job of digging and trying to dig out those types of players that we think can come in and produce right away. They come from everywhere.”

Hitting the jackpot

Tom Brady is the ultimate late-round find in the NFL draft. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round in 2020 with the 199th overall pick. He went on to lead New England to six Super Bowl titles and became the greatest quarterback in league history.

The San Francisco 49ers turned Mr. Irrelevant — the last pick in the 2022 draft — into a franchise QB when they chose Brock Purdy with the 262nd pick. They traded up to select QB Trey Lance third overall in 2021 but Purdy outplayed him, led San Francisco to the NFC title game as a rookie and the Super Bowl in his second season.

“I will tell you that a lot of the things we track in terms of successful draft choices over the years, there’s obviously a requisite amount of ability,” Niners GM John Lynch said. “A lot of it goes to the person, the intangibles that they possess or don’t possess in terms of them making it or not making it. And I think that’s because, having done it myself for 15 years, the NFL is very hard. It’s tough. It’s not easy. You’re going to be tested over and over and over. And so, do you have that mental fortitude that when things get tough, because they will and they do and that never goes away, do you have that mental toughness, that physical toughness to endure and get the most out of whatever your abilities are? I think that’s really critical, but the tape is very critical.”

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