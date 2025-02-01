Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Feb. 2
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
9 p.m.
NHLN — AHL All-Star Classic: Skills Competition, Coachella Valley, Calif.
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Last Chance Qualifying, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.
8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 4, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
BASEBALL
3:50 p.m.
MLBN — Caribbean Series: Japan vs. Puerto Rico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico
8:50 p.m.
MLBN — Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FOX — PBA Tour: U.S. Open Finals, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Illinois
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Furman at ETSU
ESPN2 — South Florida at FAU
ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane
4 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (Minn.)
ESPN2 — Bradley at N. Iowa
6 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville
FS1 — Nebraska at Indiana
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Southern Cal at Iowa
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
3 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at UCLA
CW — North Carolina at Stanford
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Colorado
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.
SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma
5 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — California at NC State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Raptors 905 at Motor City
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: France vs. Wales, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland vs. Italy, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Ireland vs. England, Dublin (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus
SPEED SKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Milwaukee (Taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Singapore-WTA Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Stars Servin’ Up Love for Asheville
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Indy
