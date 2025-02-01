Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Feb. 2 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 9 p.m. NHLN — AHL…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 2

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.

NHLN — AHL All-Star Classic: Skills Competition, Coachella Valley, Calif.

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Last Chance Qualifying, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 4, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

BASEBALL

3:50 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Japan vs. Puerto Rico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

8:50 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

BOWLING

4 p.m.

FOX — PBA Tour: U.S. Open Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Illinois

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Furman at ETSU

ESPN2 — South Florida at FAU

ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane

4 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (Minn.)

ESPN2 — Bradley at N. Iowa

6 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse

CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville

FS1 — Nebraska at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at Iowa

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at UCLA

CW — North Carolina at Stanford

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Colorado

FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.

SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — California at NC State

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Final Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Raptors 905 at Motor City

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — Pro Bowl Games: AFC vs. NFC, Orlando, Fla.

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: France vs. Wales, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland vs. Italy, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Ireland vs. England, Dublin (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Motherwell

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus

SPEED SKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Milwaukee (Taped)

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Singapore-WTA Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Stars Servin’ Up Love for Asheville

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Indy

