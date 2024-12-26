Titans and Jags meet for 2nd time in 4 weeks, but with QB Mason Rudolph starting for Tennessee

Tennessee (3-12) at Jacksonville (3-12) Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Jaguars by 1. Against the spread: Titans 2-13;…

Tennessee (3-12) at Jacksonville (3-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Jaguars by 1.

Against the spread: Titans 2-13; Jacksonville 7-7-1.

Series record: Titans lead 35-25.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Titans 10-6 in Nashville on Dec. 8.

Last week: Titans lost 38-30 at Indianapolis; Jaguars lost 19-14 at Las Vegas.

Titans offense: overall (27), rush (21), pass (26), scoring (T25).

Titans defense: overall (5), rush (23), pass (1), scoring (31).

Jaguars offense: overall (26), rush (26), pass (21), scoring (28).

Jaguars defense: overall (32), rush (20), pass (32), scoring (29).

Turnover differential: Titans minus-15; Jaguars minus-15.

Titans player to watch

Despite three interceptions last week, the Titans are sticking with QB Mason Rudolph in hopes he will show some improvement as coach Brian Callahan wraps up his first season after being hired specifically for his history with quarterbacks. Rudolph led Tennessee to 23 consecutive points against the Colts — the team’s second straight scoring flurry under the veteran — before running out of time.

Jaguars player to watch

Brian Thomas Jr. now holds every franchise rookie receiving record and is one of Jacksonville’s few bright spots in 2024. He’s been targeted 49 times the past four games, with fellow receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis out for the season. He has 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns.

Key matchup

The Titans know Jacksonville will try to run on them early and often after they gave up 335 yards rushing last week to the Colts. It’s the most in an NFL game this season and the most for the former AFL franchise since 1961. Tennessee held the Jaguars to 26 yards rushing in their previous meeting.

Key injuries

The Titans placed starting LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) on injured reserve Wednesday. K Nick Folk looks poised for a return after missing a game. But his abdominal injury prompted the Titans to work out kickers Thursday morning and sign Matthew Wright to the practice squad for insurance if Folk can’t play Sunday. The Titans might get starting LB Luke Gifford (concussion) after he sat out last week. The Jaguars will be without LT Walker Little (ankle) for the rest of the season. Cole Van Lanen will start in his place. S Darnell Savage (concussion) remains in the league’s protocol, thrusting veteran Andrew Wingard into the starting lineup. LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) also is unlikely to play.

Series notes

This is the second game between these teams in a four-week span. The Jaguars are trying to sweep the season series for the second time in three seasons. They also have won four of the past five between these teams. The Titans won the 2023 regular-season finale in coach Mike Vrabel’s last game before he was fired two days later.

Stats and stuff

The Titans can finish with a .500 record inside the AFC South if they win their final two games. … The Titans have scored TDs on seven straight trips inside the opponent’s 20 over the past two games. … The Titans have had at least one interception in five straight games. S Amani Hooker set a career high with his fifth of the season last week, which leads Tennessee. … Folk has made an NFL-record 85 consecutive field goals on attempts from less than 40 yards. Folk also has 403 field goals, putting him 14th in NFL history. … The Jaguars are 2-9 in one-score games. … Thomas is the first rookie in franchise history and the 25th in league history to top 1,000 yards receiving. He needs seven receptions to become the seventh player in team history with at least 80 catches in a season. … DE Josh Hines-Allen needs 3 1/2 sacks to set the franchise record held by Tony Brackens (55). … DE Travon Walker needs one sack to move into the top 10 in franchise history. … RB Travis Etienne needs 21 yards rushing to pass Leonard Fournette (2,631) for fourth in franchise history. … PK Cam Little needs 14 points to break Fred Taylor’s franchise record (102) for most by a rookie.

Fantasy tip

Titans WR Calvin Ridley returns to Jacksonville for the first time since playing for the Jaguars in 2023. Ridley caught seven passes for 59 yards in the teams’ first meeting.

