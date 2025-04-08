New Bears coach Ben Johnson already testing QB Caleb Williams two days into offseason work

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It’s not taking long for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to understand the expectations of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It’s not taking long for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to understand the expectations of new head coach Ben Johnson.

A day into the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program, Williams already was being put to the test in meetings by Johnson on details about the offense.

“Yeah I mean today we had our first quiz in the QB room,” Williams said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “It’s not like a real quiz where you have to write stuff. It’s just us. We went over a few things yesterday, talked about a few things and Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance and then we got to work, of him testing us about what we talked about yesterday.

“Already, first day in, and challenging us. Everybody loves a challenge in this sport. It’s one of the great things about this sport. Every day is a challenge and today we got our first one.”

Williams didn’t divulge how he fared on the test, but the second-year QB is all-in on improving his understanding of the game, as well as Johnson’s offense.

“I think us growing together is key, starting now,” Williams said. “Him pushing me is key. I know that and he knows that. Him pushing me because as he said before it’s a QB-driven league so being able to have that position right on every team, that’s why that position is so important in the draft or people trying to get the QBs in this day and age of the game I would say is because it is so QB-driven.

“And if you have that position right, it helps with a bunch of different things. So, building that bond, him pushing me, and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun.”

Williams already sees a similarity in Johnson to another coach from his past, and thinks this can only help his understanding of the attack and his new coach.

“I think myself I think I have a knack for being able to tell when I vibe with somebody and connect well with somebody,” Williams said. “I would say it was a pretty similar feeling from when I met (USC, Oklahoma coach) Lincoln (Riley) five years ago. Like I said, a very similar feeling.

“Obviously he’s different in his own ways, unique ways, but a similar feeling for sure.”

The Bears have a voluntary minicamp for veteran players on April 21 just before the April 24 draft. It will be their first on-field test for Williams, as he tries to improve enough to become the franchise’s first 4,000-yard passer in a season.

“Yeah, I’m super excited about it,” Williams said. “I think being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did, ups and downs, and then to be able come in here, be as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have, I really can’t wait to get work with these guys.”

